Danielle Mullins & Mohamed Jbali: Filming NEW 90 Day Fiance Spinoff!

One of the franchise's most notorious couples is reportedly filming together for a 90 Day Fiance spinoff.

Just because Mohamed Jbali has moved on with his life doesn't mean that he doesn't have time for Danielle Mullins.

Multiple outlets have now reported that Danielle Mullins and Mohamed Jbali have reunited.

No, they're not back together romantically. That, we are reasonably confident, will never happen after the way that their marriage ended.

Instead, the two are reportedly filming together ... for one of the ever-growing list of 90 Day Fiance spinoffs.

This particular spinoff? 90 Day Fiance: Single Ladies.

We've been hearing "whispers" about this one for a while.

According to these reports, the two will both appear in some capacity, though given the title, it seems likely that Danielle will be the center of attention.

Danielle and Mohamed have been credited by their castmates for being the ones to "put 90 Day Fiance on the map."

Viewers were instantly suspicious about this couple's conspicuous age gap, but there was so much more to them both.

Their eyebrow-raising drama continued even after they married. Their marriage lasted 34 months.

At one point, their feud was so intense that Danielle was actively trying to get Mohamed deported.

Since then, the two of them have made peace as friends, as Danielle revealed on 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined.

But hearing that they're filming together is a big deal!

You may be thinking that this news of an on-camera reunion sounds too outlandish to be true.

Yet another brand new spin-off? Starring two of the franchise's most infamous stars?

Rumors this exciting rarely pan out, right? That's what I thought ... at first.

At first glance, I was ready to write this off as a rumor -- albeit one that I would love to see become reality.

But it turns out that 90 Day Fiance blogger John Yates has confirmed this on his Instagram and on his OnlyFans. I consider him to be extremely reliable.

For reference, if John Yates posted that I would be starring on 90 Day Fiance and paired up with Ed Brown, I wouldn't question it; I'd just start acclimating myself to the smell of mayonnaise.

"I mentioned this on my OnlyFans and then again on a live with @90day_yahooboy last week," John writes.

"But if y’all didn’t know," he teases, "Mohamed told a little birdy that he was just in Ohio filming with Danielle a few weeks ago."

The blogging superstar's comment continues, specifying that they are filming "for her upcoming single ladies spinoff. #90DayFiance."

This is exciting. One of the few limitations that 90 Day Fiance has always had was that it's all about the couples.

Being able to focus upon stars who are single as they make their way through the world after a failed relationship ... well, it's something that a lot of fans have wanted to see.

You follow someone's love story for months or years as their life changes forever more than once. It's only natural that you'd want to keep up with them.

These days, Mohamed is busy driving a truck.

This is his life now, though he notes that the lack of everyday living expenses means that life driving trucks allows him to save money.

He only intends to do this job for a period of years, which is smart -- especially since autonomous trucks will likely be dominating roadways in a matter of years.

Danielle Mullins was at one point in talks to get her very own makeover show.

However, things fell apart, and she and her would-be manager each blamed the other for the falling out.

Still, the interest is still there. It's no surprise that TLC is working Danielle into one of their new spinoffs.

The current spinoffs are 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Fiance: What Now?, and 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

Then there are 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantine, B90 Strikes Back.

Additionally, of course, there are The Family Chantel, Darcey and Stacey, and 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days.