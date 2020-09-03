Dancing with the Stars Fans React to Carole Baskin Casting: What the Ever-Living Hell?!?

Dancing with the Stars has cast many shady characters over the years.

Remember the outcry over Sean Spicer?

Remember how Tom Bergeron even spoke out against the inclusion of Donald Trump's former press secretary and infamous liar and it maybe even led to his departure from the program?

Well.. at least Spicer isn't an alleged murderer.

The same cannot be said of Carole Baskin.

As Tiger King fans know very well, the cat lover and infamous animal activist is suspected of killing her second husband.

Baskin, naturally, has denied rumorrs that she fed this spouse to one of a tiger -- but the speculation persists. An investigation has even been opened to find out the truth.

And yet: ABC just welcomed Baskin with open, self-interested arms.

On Wednesday morning, the network announced this year's Dancing with the Stars cast, stunning viewers by confirming that Baskin will be competing for the Crystal Ball Trophy.

Imprisoned rival Joe Exotic has not yet spoken out on this unexpected decision ... but social media users have not held back in the 24 hours or so since Baskin appeared as a cast member on Good Morning America.

Asked one critic:

"Carole Baskin killed her husband & took everything from Joe Exotic and still got cast on Dancing With the Stars???"

Joked another:

"Unless Carol Baskin feeds her dance partner to the cats, I won’t be watching #dwts."

Tiger King, for those unaware, sky-rocketed to nationwide popularity early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

It centered on Baskin's rivalry with Exotic, a fellow alleged animal activist who Baskin believed was abusing the tigers in his care.

Exotic is currently serving a 22-year sentence behind bars for hiring a hitman to take Baskin out, while Baskin is the CEO of Big Cat Rescue and may very well have killed former husband Jeff Lewis.

He's been missing since 1997.

And Exotic is convinced that Baskin murdered him.

We have no idea who will be partnered wiith Baskin on Dancing wiith the Stars.

But we do know the other D-List celebrities who will be joining her on the show. They are:

Chrishell Stause, Vernon Davis, Monica Aldama, Jeannie Mai, Nelly, Anne Heche, Jesse Metcalfe, Nev Schulman, Skai Jackson, Charles Oakley, Justina Machado, Johnny Weir, Kaitlyn Bristowe and AJ McClean.

Will you be tuning in to see if Baskin kills it on the dance floor?

(Sorry. We had to.)