Colton Underwood Threatens Cassie Randolph: You Like Playing Games?? Let's Play Some Games Then!!

In a word?

YIKES.

As previously reported, Cassie Randolph has been granted a restraining order against ex-boyfriend and ex-Bachelor lead Colton Underwood.

Underwood must now stay at least 100 yards away from Randolph, her home, her car and workplace at all times.

A hearing is scheduled for October 6, at which time this order will be revisited, and either extended or terminated.

It's a shocking turn of events for a couple we thought were on the fast track to the altar just a few months prior.

In her court filing, Randolph accused Underwood of "stalking and harassing" her, allleging he often showed up at her house uninvited and even placed a tracking device on her car.

She even provided this device to a judge as part of her legal request.

Randolph - who dated Underwood for about two years after The Bachelor Season 23 ended and who split from the former virgin in April - also claimed Underwood texted her frequently, giving Cassie grief for supposedly reconciling with ex Caelan Tiongson.

He also threatened her on multiple occasions, Cassie says.

In one troubling instance, Underwood went off on Randolph yelled at for hanging Caelan Tiongson.

Cassie alleges Underwood threatened her by saying, “I am going to keep you accountable.”

Based on the filing, he “continued to repeatedly call and send text messages on the subject in the subsequent days.”

We wish we could say this was all, too.

After being spotted by Cassie's brother outside his ex-girlfriend's Huntington Beach home in June, Colton seemingly cops to the act via text and apologizes.

Randolph included a screen capture of this exchange, and others, along with her filong.

Underwood is also accused of using alias phone numbers to anonymously send harassing messages to Randolph, her friends and family members at various hours of the day.

The former NFL player allegedly sent himself messages pretending to also be a victim of the anonymous stalker.

“You like playing games huh? Let’s play some games then,” one text to Randolph read.

“Have your good time,” read another from the unknown phone number. “You’ll have nothing but regrets later with how you treat people.”

We can't validate right now that these texts were sent by Colton, but, if they were?

Holy f-ck balls, dude.

After Randolph discovered a tracking device under the bumper of her vehicle, she contacted the cops and informed Underwood she was hiring a private investigator to find her stalker.

Underwood allegedly “admitted that he was the one who put the tracker on her car and had been the one sending text messages to her, her friends and himself, under the alias phone numbers described above.”

Colton then left to see some loved ones in Colorado.

He was there for about a month and, upon his return to Los Angeles, Randolph was frightened enough for her safety that she asked for this restraining order.

And here we are as a result, folks.

Reads the document:

Ms. Randolph fears for her safety and the safety of her family and friends and wants to ensure that the harassment and stalking behavior cease when he returns to Los Angeles in the coming days.

[Because] of the history of his behavior which escalated from harassing and obsessive calls and messages, to obsessive walks to her apartment complex, to loitering outside her window at her parents home at [2 a.m.], to placing a tracking device, and the escalation in his conduct just before leaving for Denver.

In otherr screenshots of reported text messages sent from Colton to Cassie on June 27 that are included in the filing, he tells her in part:

"...Because your [sic] a selfish person who isn't ready to be loved.

"I spent two years loving you the best I could and now I'm sitting here feeling like a fool... You've hurt me beyond words...

"I've always done nothing but be there for you and you still disrespect me all the time."

He proceeds to accuse Cassie of hiding things from him and being "shady" and adds elsewhere:

"I'm just sitting in bed trying to fall asleep wondering if the woman I'm madly in love with is having a good time with her ex.

"I have a million questions and all of them I don't know if I want the answers to."

"My heart hurts a lot right now and I miss my best friend, my lover and the one person I never expected to lose."

In reply, Cassie writes back:

"Colton I really care about you too. I know going through everything is very hard and sucks. And I appreciate you calling me to talk with me."

"But I also won't want to make it into something it isn't."

She concluded: "You know that us trusting each other and being cool with each other, and caring about each other is still there.

"I don't think that is something that should be able to flip flop so easily. And also, it's a different road we are navigating now that we aren't used to.

"Don't be upset, you know I care about you so much. You know that."