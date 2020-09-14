Colton Underwood: Completely Blindsided by Cassie Randolph Restraining Order!

Bachelor Nation is still reeling from the news that Cassie Randolph filed for a restraining order against Colton Underwood last week.

And, apparently, those who tune in to watch this reality show aren't alone in their shock.

At least one person who starred on the series was totally taken aback by the move as well...

... Colton Underwood himself!

According to an Us Weekly insider, who is almost definitely a rep for the ex-Bachelor trying to male Colton look better, the Season 23 lead has not spoken to Cassie “in a month."

Added this anonymous individual of Underwood;

"He’s been in Colorado and this was all a surprise. He was completely blindsided.”

This may very well be the case.

But it's notable that the source is NOT denying some very serious allegations leveled at Colton by Cassie.

The legal documents submitted by Randolph against her ex-boyfriend claim that Underwood stalked her after the pair broke up in April.

He allegedly would show up uninvited to her Los Angeles apartment this spring and summer, and also to Randolph's parents' residence in Huntington Beach, which is where Colton holed up this spring after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Moreover, Cassie claims Colton would constantly send her text messages, accusing her of seeing an ex, and even planted a tracking device on her car.

If true... YIKES, right?!?

The reality stars dated from November 2018 to May 2020 called it quits shortly after the Bachelor in Paradise alum recovered from the coronavirus a few months ago.

He had been staying with Randolph’s family, who cared for him throughout the illness.

“Colton was absolutely in love with Cassie," this same tabloid source explains.

"It was clear she did not feel the same way about him, which of course, upset him. It was really hard for him.

"She literally broke up with him as soon as he was healthy enough to move out.”

If this person's job was to shine a more positive light on Underwood, he or she may have failed with this comment. It mostly just paints Colton as potentially bitter about the split.

Still, at the time of their break-up, both halves of the failed romance issued very fair and kind-hearted messages on Instagram.

"With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there,” Randolph wrote at the time, adding:

"I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each others back.

"Always."

Underwood, meanwhile, referred to "self-reflecting" by both parties and wrote back then:

"Sometimes people are just meant to be friends - and that’s okay.

"We both have grown immensely and been through so much together - so this isn’t the end of our story, it’s the start of a whole new chapter for us."

There were signs of trouble several weeks later, though.

After Colton took public issue with a relatively harmless interview Cassie gave to Chris Harrison on a The Bachelor special, Randolph attacked her ex for trying to exploit the relationship in order to sell more copies of his new book.

She asked for Colton to "refrain" from discussing their time together and to "not cloud" their "great relationship" with a "messy breakup."

She added that she and Colton had a discussion that left her feeling "frustrated" before she appeared on ABC.

What was is about?

"On Monday evening, you informed me you intend to monetize our breakup by writing a new chapter to discuss your experience with COVID (where you stayed in my family's house during your recovery & about our breakup," Cassie wrote.

"You have also refused to give me any sort of approval on the chapter you will be writing, which will heavily feature me... This seems a bit unfair to me.

"Colton, you can do what you want, but please do not have a double standard."

This is how she concluded her lengthy message in July:

Perhaps we should have realized at the time that something was really wrong, huh?

For the record, neither Cassie nor Colton themselves has yet said anything about the order of protection.

We'll let you know right away if they do.