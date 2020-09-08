Collin Gosselin: My Dad is the Best! Forget All That Abuse Talk!

Collin Gosselin wants everyone to know that he's doing just fine.

Better than that, actually.

Collin Gosselin wants everyone to know that he's doing amazing! Terrific! Historically awesome!

On Sunday, the 16-year old shared an Instagram selfie and wrote as an affiliated captioon:

“Got a new cut and I’m doing better than ever. Life is too great to not enjoy! #livelikeitsyourlastday.”

Very sage words and very welcome words from Collin, especially after a troubling story made the rounds online just several days ago.

We wriite, of course, about Collin alleging that his famous father has been abusive.

Last Thursday, the teenager posted the disturbing accusation on social media... only to quickly delete it and never mention it again.

But we can't really just ignore the fact that Collin referred to dad Jon as a "liar" and added:

"Yesterday he beat me up and thought nothing of it, he punched me in the face and gave me a swollen nose and I started bleeding.

"He then continued to kick me in the ribs after I was on the floor. He is a liar."

Wild, right?

To be clear, the message has been erased and no one in the Gosselin family has addressed it. We can't confirm any instance of abuse at the moment.

We simply noted this post a few days ago and felt a need to mention it again in light of Collin's latest caption.

Jon, as you likely know, was formerly married to Kate Gosselin and shares eight kids with his ex-wife and ex-reality show co-star.

He's only on good terms with Collin and Hannah, however, after removing Collin from Fairmont Behavioral Health Institute after his son begged for help in a June 2017 letter obtained by Daily MailTV.

It was never really clear why Collin was sent off to this facility.

But Kate referred her and there to "special needs" that necessitated such a decision.

Wrote Collin in this letter from three years ago:

“I told Mom I want to live with you, she said no. But right? She can’t choose for me. I’m old enough now, I’m YOUR son, not hers.

"She was abusive to me after I left your house. I’m sorry. Take this to court because … you’re my dad, my savior.

"I’m counting on you to get me out of here. Daddy, I love you. Save me. Please come FAST. I love you. Help me. BYE.”

Jon then went to court to fight for his son and was awarded sole legal and physical custody of Collin in December 2018 after Kate and her attorney did not show up in court.

Collin, who Jon says has ADHD, now lives in Pennsylvania with his dad and 16-year old sister Hannah.

Jon and Kate -- who has said next to nothing in public about Collin in years -- broke u p in 2009 after a decade of marriage.

At the time, the Kate Plus 8 star was granted full legal custody and shared physical custody of their sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel and Aaden, and twins Cara and Mady, now 19.

Jon, meanwhile, said in an interview on the “First Class Fatherhood” podcast in February that Kate has “no contact” with Collin.

“Right now, it’s very tumultuous pretty much because there’s no contact between Collin and his other siblings,” the Pennsylvania native claimed, adding:

“There’s contact between Hannah and the other siblings, [but not with Collin]."

He added that he was trying to “get family therapy” because “we have parent alienation and sibling alienation.”