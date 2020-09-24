Coliesa McMillian Dies; My 600-Lb. Life Star was 41

Coliesa McMillian, a former reality star known for her role on TLC's My 600-lb Life, died Tuesday at a hospital in Louisiana.

She was 41 years old.

McMillian tipped the scalles at 643 pounds back when she appeared on this program just a few months ago.

Tweeted the aforementioned network on Wednesday in response to the tragiic news;

“TLC is saddened to learn of the loss of Coliesa McMillian, who shared her story on My 600lb Life.

"Our deepest condolences to her family at this difficult time."

McMillian had a very traumatic life.

At 30, her husband was arrested, prompting Coliesa to eventually leave him and move her family to Louisiana, where she met her fiancé, Melvin.

“It was almost like we instantly fell in love, you know, and me and my kids moved in with him, so life got better for awhile,” she said of meeting Melvin in a clip TLC shared this past March.

But things then took a took for the much, much worse.

Prior to appearing on this TLC show, McMillian suffered a heart attack, yet surgery was unable to be performed due to her weight.

Shortly after the heart attack, McMillian's fiancé died in a car crash.

“That devastated me, but I did what I had to do to get through it, and that was to eat so I didn’t fall apart,” McMillian said on air.

She later expounded on how she came to rely upon eating to deal with her trauma.

“I’ve allowed food to waste my life," she said on My 600-lb Life.

"Just the hunger and the want and the crave. It’s taken over my life, and I’m exhausted. I’m exhausted of this life. Livin’ like this is not livin.

"I can feel the weight weighing me down. It’s like my body’s trying to give up.

"And I can feel it -- but I can’t give up. I have to be here for my kids.”

McMillian was aware that her obesity could one day prove fatal, admitting during her time on the show:

“If I don’t lose this weight I’m going to die. I know I’m going to die. Because I do feel like a ticking time bomb. My heart could give out at any time.”

McMillian is survived by her four daughters, seven sisters and six brothers.

She's also just one of many recent My 600-lb. Life cast members to pass away.

This past spring, James King died at the age of 49.

Just over two years ago, James "L.B." Bonner died of suicide.

Right around this same time, Lisa Fleming died at 50.

May they all rest in peace.