Clare Crawley as The Bachelorette: First, Beautiful Look!

It's been a rocky road and a most unusual one, but it's also now official:

Clare Crawley is the next Bachelorette.

Clare Crawley With a Special Rose

We know, we know: This has been the case for months.

ABC announced the unexpected casting decision back this spring, naming the 39-year old to the lead position and vowing there would, indeed, be a new season -- despite an ongoing pandemic.

Now, however, the network has unveiled two photos of Crawley in the role itself, posing with host Chris Harrison and looking downright gorgeous in a sparking gown.

We can only assume these new promotional snapshots are from Crawley's opening night, when she hosted dozens of suitors on the California set of Season 16.

Clare on Night 1

Clare, however, will not be the main star for very long.

As countless of The Bachelorette spoilers have revealed, she will fall for a contestant named Dale Moss within two weeks of filming and will therefore make the decision to leave.

Why stick around when you already know the identity of your future husband, right?

It would have hurt the integrity of the program if Crawley simply pretended she hadn't already make her pick and kept shooting until the finale.

Clare Crawley is the Bachelorette in 2020

Neither Crawley nor Harrison nor any Bachelorette producer has come out and confirmed this very, very strong rumor, though.

The aforementioned host does say in a new promo that Crawley has gone ahead and blown up the series, hinting at the fact that she won't be completing the season she started.

Clare herself has also talked about a different kind of Bachelorette season.

But, again, she didn't spoil any of the specifics behind why -- aside from mentioning the seclusion associated with the coronavirus.

Clare Crawley in All Red

“It’s different in the best way possible," Crawley recently explained in regard to how she won't be able to travel to exotic locations.

“I want somebody who is not excited about traveling to the wonderful locations, which is great and awesome to be able to go do those things, which I’ve done before, she continued.

"But this is more of what I’m looking for -- just one-one-one connection or multiple connections.

"And just having the time to get to know each other way better and not having to focus on anything greater than that. It’s the most important thing.”

The Bachelorette Poster

Once Crawley departs the show, Tayshia Adams will be brought in to pick from the remaining men.

Adams hasn't been able to say much about her appearance, however, because it's supposed to be a secret and a surprise.

We'll find out a whole lot more when The Bachelorette premieres on Tuesday, October 13.

Yup, we said Tuesday, Bachelor Nation. Crazy, right?

Clare Crawley Promo Picture

Are you still looking forward to Crawley as The Bachelorette?

Or are you more psyched to see Adams in the role?

Even more important, Crawley's season premiere gown (way above) is getting dragged hard on social media.

Did she make the wrong choice?!? 

