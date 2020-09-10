Clare Crawley: Are You Ready for a Very "Different" Season of The Bachelorette?

Earlier this week, Clare Crawley made a special appearance on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons—Ever!

She was on hand to preview her upcoming season of The Bachelorette, which may or may not end up ranking among the franchise's greatest...

... but will absolutely be the most unique in series history.

How can it not be, right?

First, Crawley and her suitors will be holed up in La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs. There won't be any exotic trips or special locations or anything, not with a global pandemic killing over 1,000 people per day in the U.S.

Second, Crawley reportedly fell in love with Dale Moss after mere days on set.

As a result, producers brought in Tayshia Adams to take over as The Bachelorette, meaning this season will feature TWO lead stars -- and, we'd imagine, a whole lot of craziness.

On the aforementioned ABC special this week, Clare spoke to Chris Harrison prior to the start of production.

“It’s different in the best way possible, Chris,” Crawley teased of what's to come.

“I want somebody who is not excited about traveling to the wonderful locations, which is great and awesome to be able to go do those things, which I’ve done before.

"But this is more of what I’m looking for -- just one-one-one connection or multiple connections.

"And just having the time to get to know each other way better and not having to focus on anything greater than that. It’s the most important thing.”

Withoout giving away any The Bachelorette spoilers, Crawley focused on what it's been like to basically been a quaratined Bachelorette.

"It’s actually weirdly given me a sense of calmness," she said on air.

"I know....It’s crazy times in the world right now, but as I’m sitting here, there’s excitement, there’s possibility for the future, there's so many positive things in my mind and in my heart right now.

"I’m not anxious at all about this time. I’m excited about this time, because I know...I have prepared so much for this moment.

"Meeting the man of my dreams, I could not be more ready for this."

Crawley did not cite Dale Moss by name here because she hadn't actually met him at the time she talked to Harrison.

Unless you believe Crawley and Moss actually met before filming started, as some rumors have alleged.

We can't say if that's true or not.

But we can tell folks to buckle up. This is gonna be a wild ride!

The Bachelorette moves to Tuesday nights and kicks off on October 13 at 8/7c on ABC.