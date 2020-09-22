Claire Spivey: Is Justin Duggar's New Girlfriend Even Old Enough For a Courtship?!?

Justin Duggar isn't old enough to vote, purchase lottery tickets or drink alcohol.

But the 14th child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar is, apparently, old enough to know when he's found his soulmate.

And her name is Claire Spivey.

“God brought Claire in my life and I wasn’t really expecting it, but he brought her along right when I needed her," the 17-year old said on Monday, September 21 in a vide sponsored and shared by TLC.

"Ever since then, I just knew that she was the one," Justin added.

Spivey, for her part, sounded equally enthusiastic about her boyfriend in this footage.

"I’m really looking forward to the memories to come spent with him," she said. "I’m excited to see what the Lord holds for us in the near future."

What about the past, though? Just who is Claire Spivey?!?

She's 19 years old. She hails from Texas. She's the oldest of six kids. Her family has known the Duggars for over two decades.

Oh, and she loves Justin Duggar A LOT. Already.

Just consider what the only message on her official Instagram post says right now...

"Words will never express the depth of my love and admiration for this amazing man!" Spivey wrote about 24 hours of Duggar, adding:

"He is the most tenderhearted person, and every moment spent with him is treasured. I’m so thankful for the man of God that he is.

"Whether we are in person, or long distance, he cherishes and loves me unconditionally. His example to me and all he meets, is unlike any other. I am the most blessed woman on earth to be in a relationship you.

"I’ll love you forever @justinsamduggar."

Wow, huh?

Pretty amazing set of words there, especially when one considers that this is the best Justin could muster in their joint video:

"Claire has a lot of good qualities and I can sit here and tell you all of them, but there are so many good things that I see in her. I’m so blessed to have her in my life."

Just not exactly as glowing, you know?

The couple -- who likes to eat ice cream together -- will be featured on the season finale of Counting On, which airs on Tuesday night, September 22.

They already have Justin's father's blessing, however.

"Congratulations on your relationship, Justin and Claire!" reads a caption on the official Duggar Family Instagram page.

"When Justin couldn’t stop talking about what a great girl Claire was, we knew it was only a matter of time before he would make it official!" this post adds:

"We are excited for them as they follow the Lord and find out what He has in store for their lives during this courtship!

"We have loved getting to know Claire and her family better over the last year, and we think the world of them!"