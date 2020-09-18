Christine Brown Turns to Mascara Sales, Really Needs Cash Right Now

Christine Brown is trying to be like Kim Kardashian.

No, she isn't gonna pose in Playboy.

And, no, she isn't gonna film herself having intercourse with a boyfriend and then help market this video in order to rake in millions and become a household name.

But the veteran Sister Wives star is hoping to follow Kardashian's lead in becoming a popular makeup salesperson over the Internet.

Christine started selling mascara on Instagram this week, making it more evident than ever before that she's desperate for money because her daughter is in need of surgery.

With Ysabel's scoliosis taking a turn for the worse of late, Brown has made no secret of her need for cash.

In July, Christine straight up asked supporters for money to help her afford a procedure that could cost up to $50,000.

Prior to this plea, Christine filed CBrown Quest, LLC with the Arizona Corporation Commission, a business with an unclear mission and/or purpose.

Now, though, we appear to have an idea of what this company will be doing -- and it will be helping Christine promote a mascara line of some kind.

Taking some followers by surprise, the TLC personality appeared on camera a few days ago without any makeup ... before she started to apply the products on her lashes.

"I'm totally selling this because I'm in love with it," she said. "Follow the link, you can shop so easily from anywhere."

Kody Brown's third wife recently took her children on a trip to New York City where they started to get ready for Ysabel's surgery.

However, Kody was nowhere to be seen.

He has yet to say a word about his daughter's condition.

And, as far as we can tell, he hasn't helped Christine pay for it in any way, shape or form.

Might this have anything to do with Kody having shelled out $1.8 million on his and his spouses' various homes in Flagstaff, Arizona?

Might this have to do with the loan he and Robyn took out in March?

Might this have to do with Kody having an awful sense for business and seemingly being in severe debt?

We all know how much of a selfish A-hole Kody can be, but, in this case, he may sincerely just not have the money to help Christine out.

In June, Christine revealed she raised $25,000 for her daughter’s upcoming surgery by selling LuLaRoe clothing, thanking folks for their generosity on Facebook.

“One of my daughters needs a surgery," she said back then.

"I need $50,000 for a down payment for the surgery. You guys are helping me make it happen. Thank you. $50,000 for a down was so daunting so I decided to just work hard...

"I can't thank you enough for all your purchases and you helping my family."

The Brown family, of course, has been struggling financially in recent years.

All four Sister Wives had trouble selling their Utah homes after they relocated to Arizona... and then Kody went ahead and paid a ton for land in Coyote Pass that he is yet to develop at all.

While Meri and Janelle are renting homes iin Flagstaff, Christine purchased a house for $520,000 and Robyn bought a home for $890,000 in the area.

There are mortgages to be paid and there's rent due and, sadly, there's very little left in the budget to pay for a child's health concerns.

At least Christine is tying to step up, you know? Props to her for that.