Christina Anstead and Ant Anstead: The Marriage is Over! Already!

With all due respect, but with an obvious pun sitting right in front of us, Christina Anstead's second marriage has proven to be a flop.

The Flip or Flop co-host announced on Friday that she's separating from her husband of fewer than two years, Ant.

"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority," Christina wrote as a caption to the photo below.

"We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

The pair started dating in October of 2017 and got married just over a year later in Newport Beach.

They welcomed son Hudson London Anstead in September of 2019.

Christina rose to fame as one half of a different couple, however.

She and ex-husband Tarek El Moussa are two of the most popular HGTV personalities on television; they still host the real estate/fix-it-up program together, years after their divorce.

The former couple share daughter Taylor, 9, and son Brayden, 5.

To their credit, Tarek -- who got engaged to Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young in July -- and Christina have remained in very amicable terms ever since they went their separate ways in early 2018.

Just this past April, the Christina on the Coast host opened up to Us Weekly about her relationship with the England native and how they had grown as a couple.

“I feel like I’m just more calm,” the mother of three said at the time.

“I don’t know if it’s just me getting older, but things that used to bother me, or that I used to take personally, or maybe since going through a public divorce.

"I just like, really, it takes a lot to bother me nowadays.

"I don’t really sweat the small stuff at all and I just feel like I’m more patient. It’s probably just a combination of age and being through a bunch of stuff in my life.”

Christina also expressed excitement about expecting, not long after her pregnancy announcement in March 2019.

“It’s so amazing that we get to raise a child together,” Christina told People last year, referencing Ant's two kids from his first marriage and adding:

“All of the kids are so excited. I love all the fun chaos and a full house. I always thought I would only have two, and now I’ll have five!”

Just a few days ago, meanwhile, El Moussa said that he and his wife have an incredible coparenting relationship.

“We’re cordial and we filmed together,” he explained, citing upcoming episodes of Flip or Flop that are set to air in October.

“We’re not hanging out on Sundays having barbecues, but you know, it’s all good. Life goes on and we’re good. We’re doing great filming together.

"The kids are great. And life is good."