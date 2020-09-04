Chris Lopez: Look! See! I Totally Love My Son!

Kailyn Lowry has been insistent for weeks now, telling anyone who will listen that Chris Lopez is her fourth son's father.

The Teen Mom 2 star is even willing to take a DNA test in order to prove paternity.

But here's the thing...

... Lowry has also been telling anyone who will listen that Chris Lopez is a terrible father to her fourth son.

This is far from a new narrative, of course.

Kailyn also trashed Lopez as a deadbeat dad after the former couple welcomed three-year old Lux into the world in 2017.

The MTV personality has claimed on numerous occasions that Lopez never spends any time with his first-born and had such issues with Chris that she took out a restraining order against him.

(Only to, yes, then sleep with Lopez while she had this order of protection against him. Forehead slap.)

Is Kailyn a trustworthy source, however?

She alleged for months that Lopez would NOT be on hand for the birth of his second son... only to admit that Lopez was, indeed, there.

Lowry even gave little Creed the last name of her part-time foe and part-time lover.

So... is Chris actually involved in the life of his children?

YES, he wants everyone to think. Just consider the following photo:

“Look at my boy [though]!!" Lopez captioned this snapshot of Creed on Wednesday, even referencing his history with Lowry and sort of offering her up a compliment by adding:

"Say what ya’ll want. Damn, we made some handsome ass kids."

How... sweet? We guess?

Kailyn welcomed baby number-four, her second child via unprotected intercourse with Chris, on July 30.

Their bundle of joy weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounces, and was 22.5 inches at the time of delivery.

But while this one picture and the affiliated message may make it sound as if Chris and Kailyn are on decent terms these days... we now have a new reason to think otherwise.

The day after Lopez posted the first photo of his second kid, Lowry shared a quote about the tough decision to “remove” people from her life.

“If I ever stopped talking to you and removed you from my life, I hope you understand how hard that was for me,” read a quote posted by Lowry.

“I have a bad habit of holding onto the good in people, no matter how bad they’re for me or treat me.

"So, if you have been removed, it’s because you pushed me past [my limits].”

Gee. We wonder who Kailyn is talking about here.

Actually, no we don't. She's totally talking about Lopez.

And Lopez seemed to recently talk about Kailyn as well.

Not in a positive manner, either.

“When [people] go low, we [go] high. If you don’t [f–k] with me, it’s simple. Don’t pay attention to me, don’t talk about me,” the father of two wrote earlier in the week.

“[People] really take advantage of the fact they know [you’re] not going [to] do them the way [they] do you.

"Talking down on someone is [too] easy, especially in this situation, but choosing to love, even when someone doesn’t deserve it, now that’s the real challenge.

"See the difference between conditional and unconditional love. Sometimes I be thinking to myself ‘am I just dumb? Or a ride or die?'”

Way back in March, Lowry spoke about her dynamic with Lopez, explaining that she was hopeful the two could get along for the sake of their boys, which has proven to be quite challenging in the past.

“My hope for Chris is that he makes peace with his choices and finds motivation to be successful in life,” Kailyn told In Touch one month after her pregnancy announcement.

“I also hope that he puts this much effort into having a relationship with our children.”

Yeah. That ain't gonna happen.

Please have your fifth kid with someone else, Kailyn.