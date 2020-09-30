Chris Harrison: The Bachelorette Season Will Be Turbulent! Tumultuous! Dramatic! And Wild!

Much has been made over the past several months about Clare Crawley's age.

The new Bachelorette is 39 years old.

And while she may very well have quite a few more decades ahead of her, the realistic truth of the matter is that if someone wants to get married and start a family...

... that someone should probably get started not too long after turning 40.

This likely explains why Chris Harrison told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday that Clare isn't "wasting time" as The Bachelorette.

"She came into this unbelievably sincere and serious about finding love, finding a man, and it really wasn't about the pomp and circumstance for her," the beloved host said in this interview.

"It wasn't about all the pageantry.

"It was about coming in and finding somebody, and I really respect the fact that this woman knows exactly what she wants and she is not afraid to go get it."

According to a number of The Bachelorette spoilers, of course, Clare finds exactly what/who she wants early on... in the form of contestant Dale Moss.

The two allegedly meet, fall quickly in love and Crawley realizes within two weeks of filming that she doesn't need to continue any longer. She's found her soulmate!

As a result, Clare leaves long before the season ends and gets replaced by Tayshia Adams.

Is this really what's about to go down, Chris?

"Clare is the Bachelorette," Harrison insisted to ET, although he also noted Adams is "not not the Bachelorette" and added:

"I in all seriousness, Tayshia is a very good friend of mine.

"I absolutely love and adore this woman, and I would love for her to have that opportunity to be the Bachelorette, should that ever arise. She would be a great candidate.

"She always was. She was on the top of our list from the start."

Interesting, right?

As for how the show was able to set up a bubble inside of a resort in California?

"It was a Herculean task by an amazing team and god bless them all. I don't think there's another team in television that could have pulled this off," Harrison said.

"I can't give enough credit to the team and the crew that made this happen, but with that said, once we were in the bubble, it was a very interesting and different way to shoot the show."

Never one to undersell the franchise that made him famous, Harrison says he hopes fans are prepared for what ABC is about to deliver.

"Bachelor Nation and the world are not ready for what happened inside the [bubble]," he claims, referring to the show's quarantined set in Palm Springs.

"It is unlike anything we have ever seen on this show before. I know I say that sometimes, but I truly think we have outdone ourselves this time.

"I think it definitely goes up on the Mount Rushmore of wild seasons of Bachelor and Bachelorette."

The Bachelorette returns with new episodes on Tuesday, October 13 at 8/7c.

"Clare took us on a journey the likes of which we have never seen. This will be a roller-coaster ride unlike any other," Harrison concluded, wrapping up the interview by vowing this season will be...

Turbulent. Tumultuous. Dramatic. Wild.

That's it. We're sold. We'll be watching!