Chelsea Houska Flaunts Baby Bump at Sister's Wedding: How Gorgeous (and How Far Along) is She??

Back in August, following weeks of rumors, we learned that Chelsea Houska is pregnant with her fourth child.

We're still in the days of social distancing, and Chelsea lived in the middle of nowhere even before the pandemic hit.

But despite all of that, this might be one of the most high-profile Teen Mom pregnancies of all time.

The main reason for this is that Chelsea is more popular than ever.

In fact, fans have been begging MTV to give Houska her own spin-off series, so that they can see even more of life inside her massive house on the prairie.

While the other moms of Teen Mom 2 might deliver more soap-worthy drama, fans love checking in on Chelsea and Cole's lives of quiet domesticity.

That wholesome picture is sure to become even more blissful once Houska delivers her fourth bundle of joy.

For now, fans will have to be content with the frequent bump updates that Chelsea has been offering on social media.

Over the weekend, Houska's sister Emily got married, and the pregnant South Dakota native marked the occasion by posting a rare family photo.

"How gorgeous are my sisters?!" Chelsea captioned the pic.

Her sister Angie also posted the pic, along with a caption reading:

"All of the Houska girls are officially off the market. Congrats Emily and Shad."

Naturally, fans fixated on Chelsea's bump, and the most-commonly asked question in the comments section was "how far along along are you?!"

Mrs. DeBoer didn't answer, but she has made the timeline of her pregnancy quite clear elsewhere.

At first, Chelsea was secretive about the situation, prompting all sorts of speculation on the topic.

She later clarified exactly why that was:

“I’ve been seeing articles over the past few weeks speculating that I was pregnant because I haven’t been posting much on Instagram," she said.

"That is totally true because I was so afraid that I was going to say something because I’m such a bad liar and I’m not good at hiding things."

The rare case when celebrity gossip fans willed a rumor into existence!

However, now that the cat is out of the bag, Chelsea has been surprisingly candid about the situation, offering frequent updates for fans who wish to follow along with her progress.

On September 18, Chelsea posted the photo above, along with a caption reading:

"Almost half way there baby girl!"

So it's safe to assume that Chelsea is a little over four months into her pregnancy, and that she's expecting to deliver sometime in early 2021.

Of course, it's anyone's guess when the pandemic will allow us to return to normal life.

It might be quite some time before the DeBoers feel comfortable welcoming an MTV camera crew into their home.

But in many respects, the production delay is not necessarily a bad thing for the MTV star or her family.

For one, Chelsea will have plenty of time recover at home and bond with her new baby girl.

And it's not as though fans will be completely left in the dark during that time.

We're sure Chelsea will be posting plenty of pics and offering detailed updates about her new arrival.

She knows a few million fans are almost as excited for the big day as she is!