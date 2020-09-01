Chelsea DeBoer: Check Out My Amazing New House!

Changes are afoot for Chelsea DeBoer and her immediate family.

First and foremost, the beloved Teen Mom star is pregnant with her fourth child.

For some people, that may be enough of a life-altering development.

For Chelsea and her husband Cole, however?

Nah. They have even more on the horizon.

They're also building a new house!

Chelsea tells TooFab that she's "super excited" for the house to be completed.

At the same time, she is acknowledging that her previous home getting broken into several months ago served at least as some impetus for this decision.

"I feel like after our robbery -- and we're not moving because of that, but it just pushed us to do it sooner -- we always wanted like a farm house," Chelsea said just ahead of a new Teen Mom 2 season.

"Like a nice big area."

"So once we found that, everything just started rolling into place fast."

"I think we going to wait a little bit longer to build and everything just started to fall into place," Chelsea added.

"So we just said, 'Let's just roll with it and so yeah… lots of open areas and space."

"I'm super excited."

Chelsea added she "definitely had no idea what I was doing" when they chose on a new build.

But she added that she "always knew" she desired a residence from the ground up at some point in her life.

So why not now?!?

"I honest to God had no idea where to start or what to do. So, it's been a learning process," Chelsea explained.

She also characterized that things have been "super smooth" so far, partly because her and her husband make an outstanding team.

"It's actually been great," she continued of the building process -- once again, due to her shared sense of style wiith Cole.

Wrote Chelsea on Instagram over the weekend:

House is PAINTED.

I cannot tell you how many times we went back and forth on what color we wanted to do this house.

Go classic with a white farmhouse? Or go bold and go with a black/gray farmhouse?!

Well....our hearts said go dark SO DARK WE WENT....AND WE ARE IN LOOOOOOVE.

Hey, when you know what you want, you know what you want!

DeBoer -- who is mother to Aubree, 10, Watson, 3, and Layne, 2 -- is expecting a baby girl in the near future.

She touched on this personal topic with TooFab as well.

"In general, I feel like this pregnancy has been different than my other ones," she told the website.

"I thought I was like a seasoned pro having three other kids," Chelsea recalled.

"I thought I knew everything and I thought I knew how I was going to feel."

"And this one threw me for a curveball and I've just been a little more sick and feeling a little more blah this time around ... but feeling good other than that."

As for her other kids?

Bring on our sister, they're essentially screaming.

"Aubree thought it was going to be a girl and she was right."

"And I feel like Watson," said Chelsea, "he always says, 'I want a lot of Watsons,' so I feel like he's in for a little bit of a surprise."

"But I think it's gonna be good. Good nice little addition."

We wish her the best of luck!