Cassie Randolph Says Colton Underwood Has Been Stalking Her, Planted a Tracking Device on Her Car

New details have emerged in regard to the restraining order Cassie Randolph has taken out against Colton Underwood.

And they do not paint the former Bachelor star in a positive light.

Far, far from it.

News broke on Friday afternoon that Randolph -- who Underwood selected as the winner of his season in early 2019 and who dated the reality star for about two years -- has been granted an order of protection against her ex.

(The pair took franchise fans by surprise this May upon announcing their split.)

Initially, not much was known about why Randolph felt a need to keep Underwood far away from her.

Now, however, TMZ has obtained the actual court documents filed by Randolph's attorney in this legal matter -- and they paint a pretty disturbing picture of recent events.

According to these official papers, Randolph alleges that Colton has been harassing her via a barrage of text messages ever since the couple broke up.

In some of the alleged messages, Underwood accused his ex of seeing her ex-boyfriend.

Cassie also claims Colton's been showing up uninvited to her Los Angeles apartment and parents' residence in Huntington Beach, which is where Colton holed up this spring after being diagnosed with the coronavirus.

She states that Underwood takes walks to her apartment complex on a frequent basis ... and loitered in the alley outside her bedroom window, on at least one occasion, at her mother and father's place at 2 a.m.

There's more, too:

Randolph says Underwood also went as far as to plant/tape a tracking device to the bottom of the back bumper of her car to keep track of her whereabouts.

In her filing, Cassie claims Colton has admitted to sending anonymous text messages to Cassie and himself -- pretending they're victims of some random stalker -- and also to planting the tracking device.

Underwood has not made any similar confessions in public.

Randolph filed the paperwork in Los Angeles on September 11, citing Domestic Violence Prevention as the reason for her request.

Underwood and Randolph, who fell for each other on season 23 of The Bachelor, announced their split on May 29, vowing to stay “friends” after nearly two years together.

“Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each others lives. With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there,” Cassiie wrote via Instagram at the time.

“I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him.

"We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each others back. Always.”

Underwood was also very magnanimous in his social media announcement of the spliit.

"Its been a crazy few months to say the least, Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting," he wrote back then, adding:

"Sometimes people are just meant to be friends - and that’s okay

"We both have grown immensely and been through so much together - so this isn’t the end of our story, it’s the start of a whole new chapter for us."

Things seemed quite amicable at the time...

... but then Underwood hurled shade at Randolph for her decision to do an interview with Chris Harrison a couple months later as part of a Bachelor special.

"When our relationship ended we agreed to handle things as privately as possible as we attempted to navigate our new relationship as friends," Colton wrote online after this interview aired.

"I chose to do that since we were living in this interim period, but obviously a lot changed this week. Every experience provides us with an opportunity for growth."

Randolph, who said she was on "good terms" with her ex and who revealed very little in her talk with Harrison, BLASTED Underwood for his pointed response.

"Colton, your last Instagram post saddened me, but also left me frustrated," she wrote.

"It seems you are subtly engaging in a tactic that peppers in aggressive comments such as 'that obviously changed this week' in order to make me look like the bad one."

Cassie proceeded to ask for Colton to "refrain" from discussing their romance and to "not cloud" their "great relationship" with a "messy breakup," adding that she and Colton had a chat that left her feeling "frustrated" before she appeared on ABC.

"On Monday evening, you informed me you intend to monetize our breakup by writing a new chapter to discuss your experience with COVID (where you stayed in my family's house during your recovery & about our breakup," Randolph continued.

"You have also refused to give me any sort of approval on the chapter you will be writing, which will heavily feature me... This seems a bit unfair to me.

"Colton, you can do what you want, but please do not have a double standard."

To conclude her clapback this summer, Cassie expressed well wishes for Colton and also said she hoped this statement would be the last word on the matter.

Sadly, however, it looks very much now like it was NOT the last word, or at least not the last interaction, between the pair.

We'll continue to post updates on this unfortunate situation as they become available.