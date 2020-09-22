Cassie Randolph: I'm Still Hurting, But I Want to Inspire People!

By all appearances, it looks like Colton Underwood couldn't handle his breakup with Cassie Randolph.

When the news of the restraining order broke, Cassie ghosted from social media. Now, she is back.

Cassie Randolph has been inactive on Instagram for weeks.

Given the news that has come to light about the events that led her to take out a restraining order against her ex, no one could blame her.

It cannot have helped that some diehard Colton fans have been harassing her, accusing her of lying about his alleged creepy behavior.

Anyone would need a brief social media hiatus after all of that.

But now, Cassie has returned to Instagram -- even though she must know that some of the haters are still determined to leave vile comments.

Here is her sweet new post!

"Be like the moon and inspire people even when you’re far from full," Cassie's whimsical caption reads.

Unless so many captions, it is not irrelevant to the subject material.

The photo shows her smiling fave with a tiny view of the moon in the sky above her. The moon is always welcome, day or night.

Colton and Cassie did not actually become engaged at the end of his season, even after his fence-jumping incident.

They did, however, get together, and seemed head-over-heels for each other.

It is widely believed that Colton first had sex with Cassie in Fantasy Suites -- making her his first, ever -- and

In late May, the world learned that Colton and Cassie had broken up.

The news came as a mild surprise -- but really, how many people end up with their first love forever? Factoring in the The Bachelor of it all, and breakups are nearly guaranteed.

What did come as an unpleasant surprise, however, was the news after Cassie filed for a restraining order.

Cassie sought and was granted an emergency restraining order.

Colton is legally enjoined by court order from approaching Cassie, her place of work, her home, or her vehicle.

There will be a hearing in just a couple of weeks, but the details that have already come to light are already alarming.

In court documents, Cassie describes receiving menacing text messages from Colton after their breakup.

He would allegedly show up uninvited to places, including her parents' house, and is described displaying other bizarre behavior.

Colton would reportedly accuse her of seeing her ex -- which she was not, but this was also none of his business whatsoever.

Most hair-raising of all, Cassie accused Colton of planting some sort of tracking device on her vehicle.

Devices like these are the favored tools of abusive partners, controlling family members, and obsessed exes who have become stalkers.

It's probably safe to say that most of the Bachelor Nation is never going to view Colton the same way again.

Of course, she's going to continue to get hate from certain facets of the fandom, who will act like reports about the content of court documents are the same as her going on a Let's Badmouth Colton Tour.

We applaud her decision to return to Instagram. She would have sooner or later, so why waste time?

That said ... if she decides to go on another hiatus, especially around their upcoming hearing, no one in the world could reasonably blame her. People can be cruel.