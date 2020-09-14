Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood Secret Reality Show: Revealed!

Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood continue to take fans by extreme surprise.

First, they broke up.

Next, Cassie filed for a restraining order against Colton.

And now?

We've learned that Randolph and Underwood were actually filming a reality show before things truly fell apart between the Season 23 Bachelor and his long-term girlfriend.

According to Us Weekly, the exes were shooting a program “about their lives post-breakup. They were in production all summer. However, they both had since pulled out.”

Strange, right?

Not due to the nature of such a series. Both these stars have a history of appearing on reality shows and there have been far more unusual ideas for a series than chroncling the lives of a broken up couple.

However, Cassie has alleged that Underwood stalked her for an undetermined period of time after she and Colton split in April.

She says Underwood would show up unannounced and uninvited at her residence/or at her parents' place in Huntington Beach.

She also says in her protection order documents that Underwood would constantly text her and accuse her of being with an ex-boyfriend, and that he even planted a tracking device on her car.

We can't say with authority just when these alleged actions took place or when the show was being filmed.

But Underwood did preview a return to the small screen just last month.

“The next project I’ll do, I’ll have a little more control of as far as what my purpose is and making sure the show itself is purposeful,” he said during a Chat4Good panel.

“I’m very, very excited about that.

"Sooner rather than later, you’ll see what I’m talking about. I can’t get into it quite yet, but I’m definitely not stepping away completely out of TV.”

On Friday, though, the California native cited Domestic Violence Prevention as the reason for her request of a restraining order.

That's scary stuff.

A rep for Colton cited this being a "legal matter" as the basis for why he/she cannot comment on the case, which is also likely why neither Colton nor Cassie has talked about it in public.

However, Underwood was reportedly stunned by the filing.

In August, he said during the Reality Steve podcast that he had “nothing but good things and love and well-wishes and friendship with Cassie” and that he loves and misses her “dearly.”

He also said at the time that the twosome had worked together on a new chapter in his book, The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV, about their life after their break-up.

The new chapter supposedly covered both their split and his experience with coronavirus.

Colton admitted to having been diagnosed with it this summer and recovered at Cassie's mother and father's house.

The breaking point in this amicable romantic end, however, may have come when Cassie sat down for an interview with Chris Harrison.

Colton felt as though this betrayed the pair's agreement to never discuss their break-up in public, despite the fact that Randolph said very, very little on air.

In her clap back against Underwood's criticism, Cassie appeared to contract what Underwood said on the aforementioned podcast about the chapter in his memoir.

"You have also refused to give me any sort of approval on the chapter you will be writing, which will heavily feature me," she wrote. "This seems a bit unfair to me."