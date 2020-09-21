Cardi B Responds: Did Offset Really Impregnate His Mistress?!?

Did he or didn't he?

This is what astute observers around the Internet would like to know.

In the wake of Cardi B filing to divorce Offset, most everyone just assumes the Migos member cheated.

He's admitted to doing so in the past and multiple insiders said he once again stepped out on Cardi this time around, giving the artist no choice but to finally split from her dishonest spouse and his wandering penis.

But did Offset knock up a side piece?

Could this extreme and unethical development account for what drove Cardi to ask for a legal break-up at last?

No, Cardi herself told followers during an Instagram Live session late last week.

"I want to say thank you so much. However, like, I don't really need it," Cardi told her millions of supporters on Friday. "I'm okay. I want to let you know I have not shed not one tear."

Yes, the 27-year-old star admitted she and Offset have dealt with infidelity in the past, something both have openly discussed.

But "this time, I wasn't crying," she said.

"Wanna know why?" she asked, prior to telling followers why:

"The reason my divorce is not because of none of that s--t that ever happened before. It's not because the cheating...

Oh, okay then. Really, though?!?

"I'm seeing people be like, 'Oh, he has a baby on the way.' That's a whole f--king complete lie," she continued.

"That's the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that's bulls--t."

So... why is the marriage over?

Why are the singers, who share a daughter named Kulture, going their separate ways?

"I just got tired of f--king arguing," she said simply. "I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye."

Over the fact that Offset isn't a fan of monogamy and continually railed women who weren't his wife:

Again: No, Cardi insists.

"When you feel like it's not the same anymore before you actually get cheated on, I rather just be...," she went on, adding:

"Nothing crazy out of this world happened. Sometimes people really do f--king grow apart. I've been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man."

Offset admitted to cheating in 2018 and then pleaded for Cardi B to take him back.

She agreed, telling off critics in numerous interviews afterward as she defended her decision to remain with the rapper.

Due to the apparent disagreement she cites above, however, Cardi couldn't bring herself do to the same this time around.

She's had enough.

"I want to say thank you to everybody they've been showing me love," Cardi said once more. "I'm great. I'm okay. I'm not down. I'm not devastated. I'm not hurt."

On September 14, the outspoken celebrity filed for divorce from Offset in Fulton County, Georgia.

According the online court documents, Cardi and her legal team described the marriage as "irretrievably broken" and wrote "there are no prospects for a reconciliation."

Additionally, she is asking for child support and hopes the divorce "will be settled by agreement of the parties."

Is there hope for a reconciliation?

Just under two years ago, Cardi did say the romance was going on pause.

"I've been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now and we're really good friends and you know we're really good business partners," said at the time.

"He's always somebody that I run to to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven't been working out between us for a long time and it's nobody's fault."

"I guess we grew out of love, but we're not together anymore. I don't know," she explained back then.

"It might take time to get a divorce and I'm gonna always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father."

In the end, we suppose Cardi was right:

It take take time to get a divorce. But she has nwo chosen to get it.