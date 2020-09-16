Cardi B Relents, Wants "Amicable" Divorce From Offset

Cardi B has changed her mind.

No, she isn't taking Offset back, not again, not after the rapper allegedly cheated on his wife for the umpteenth time.

In this case, Cardi B has simply amended the divorce papers she submitted on Tuesday, making it clear that she wants her split from Offset to be as friendly as it possibly can be.

Earlier this week, Cardi B called it quits on her marriage of three years.

According to multiple outlets, she finally chose to leave Offset after the artist cheated on her with at least one other woman.

He had previously confessed to infidelity in September of 2017, begging and pleading for his wife to take him back.

Cardi agreed and frequently defended her decision in a multitude of subsequent interviews, Tweeted shortly after the reconciliation:

"No, it's not right for a [n—] to cheat…But what you want me to do?

"Go f-ck me another n—? Start all over again and get cheated on again? This sh-t happens to everyone... People handle they relationship different soo."

Now, however? Way too many women have recently come forward with stories of shagging her husband, Us Weekly reports, and Cardi "couldn't take" it any longer.

But she still wants to get along with her dishonest husband.

In her original filing, Cardi demanded full custody of the couple's daughter, Kulture, and also requested that Offset pay her child support.

After apparently thinking it over for 24 hours, though, Cardi has made a change.

She has changed her filing to allow for joint custody of her two-year old and she will not seek support from Offset.

In the new legal documents, the singer also "reiterates her desire for an amicable resolution."

Cardi and Offset secretly tied the knot on September 20, 2017, just as the world was going crazy over her single "Bodak Yellow."

From there, Offset proposed publicly to Cardi on stage in October, giving her "that special moment that every girl dreams of," just a few months before the first set of cheating allegations surfaced.

In 2018, with these rumors swirling, the rapper seemed to confirm the word on the street about her awful husband.

"I'm going to make a decision on my own times with my heart and mind," she wrote on Twitter.

"I don't need to be rushed or be told what to do. It's my life! I belong to me not to the world."

Fool Cardi once, however, shame on her.

Fool her a million times with a millioon of groupies... and you just suck, dude.

“She’s done with him,” an In Touch Weekly insider says.

“She’s finally empowered, and she’s glad they never had the big wedding they were planning on. Offset is trying to play it hard like he’s fine with it, but he’s not, he’s crushed."