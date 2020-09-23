Buddy Valastro, Cake Boss Star, Impales Hand in Awful Bowling Accident

OUCH!

Cake Boss lead Buddy Valastro revealed on Instagram today that he's in a lot of pain, but on the mend, after being "involved in a terrible accident" on Sunday.

As you can see here, the accident resulted in the reality star being sent to the hospital over this past weekend;

A representative for Valastro told People Magazine that the mishap took place while the popular chef was spending "quality time" with his family at home, which is equipped with a bowling alley.

"There was a malfunction with the bowling pinsetter, a common fix in the past, but turned into a terrible accident," this person explained, adding:

"After trying to release the bowling pin from the cage mechanism, his right hand became lodged and compressed inside the unit.

"Unable to remove his hand, he can see a 1-1/2" metal rod slowly and repeatedly impale his hand three times between his ring finger and middle finger."

This rep detailed how Valastro was stuck for approximately five minute... until his teenager sons swooped in with reciprocating saw "to cut through the metal rod and relieve his father from the machine."

Yikes, huh?

Valastro has since had two surgeries performed.

He is recovering at home after being released from the hospital on Wednesday.

"It will be an uphill battle as it's Buddy's dominant right hand and he will need prolonged recovery and therapy," Valastro's rep says.

The long-time reality star is trying to maintain his sense of humor, at least.

Along with the above picture of himself with a giant cast on his arm, Buddy wrote as a caption:

'What do you think of my new accessory? #recoveryjourney #positivevibes #ironfist #cakeboss #buddyvalastro."

Shortly after learning the news, a number of of Valastro's celebrity chef friends sent him wishes of a speedy recovery in the comments.

Wrote fellow cake expert Duff Goldman, who stars as Valastro's rival on the baking competition show Buddy vs. Duff:

"Get better homie. You're gonna need that hand."

Top Chef's Brooke Williamson added: "Sending love, get well soon!"

And Emeril Lagasse chimed in with: "Get better quick my friend!"