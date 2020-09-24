Britney Spears Appears to Send Strange Coded Message to Fans: Is She In Trouble Again?

For several months now, the battle over Britney Spears' conservatorship has been making tabloid headlines.

The arrangement has been in place for 13 years, but it's only recently that Britney's fight against her father has gained steam and caught the attention of the national media.

And it's almost entirely due to a grassroots movement started by Britney's fans who picked up on what appeared to be signs of distress posted on the singer's social media accounts.

Spears lost her most recent legal battle, but the appeals process is underway, and it seems the singer is determined to free herself from the team of conservators who have controlled her every major decision for most of her adult life.

Britney's father, Jamie Spears, has offered up a compromise that pleases no one by offering to step down from his role on the conservatorship board, but only if he can choose his replacement.

Spears' lawyers have rejected the offer, and Britney is refusing to perform until she regains control over her own fortune.

Meanwhile, fans have noticed that it looks as though Britney is once again sending coded messages to her followers in her search of assistance.

The photo below shows Brit using her body to form a letter "T" on the beach.

There's nothing terribly unusual about the pic itself, but the caption has captured the attention of fans and led to a desperate attempt to decode Brit's latest communique:

"No ..... this isn’t 'Just a Touch of Rose' or 'RED' ... it is simply ME ... in the most general Britney way !!!" she wrote.

"Hey … while you’re at it ..... turn the photos upside down and you will find it’s a T !!!!!! For teacher ... tea ... test ... tomorrow ... time ... two ... ten ... tool ... try .... thanks .... they …" Britney continued.

"I mean we could go all day with this one, right !?!? Anyhow … who was your favorite teacher in school ..... and what did you LEARN?" Spears concluded her unusual message.

It's not hard to see why Britney fans have concluded that there's more going on here than meets the eye.

Unfortunately, no one has been able to figure out exactly what the pop icon is trying to say.

"I swear she is trying to tell us something in codes and hint If you are reading this: YOU ARE NOT ALONE," one follower commented, according to The Blast.

"Okay so is something happening tomorrow at 2:10, or am I reading too much into this???" another asked.

"T for Time to end the conservatorship," a third chimed in.

Others were just confused by the post, and some pointed out that such odd captions might be cause for concern, regardless of whether or not Britney is sending any coded messages.

"What in the hell is going on with your captions bb?"

"Guys here's the thing, if we're wrong and she is actually writing these captions we should be just as worried."

Yes, some believe that Britney is being held captive.

Others are convinced that Spears is suffering some sort of mental health crisis.

But all seem to be in agreement that something is seriously amiss with one of the world's most beloved singers.