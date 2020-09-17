Brielle Biermann Sits on Kroy's Lap, Fends Off Creepy Trolls

Just because Brielle Biermann is totally hot doesn't mean that every photo is meant to be sexy.

Sadly, some fans who saw a photo of her sitting in her father's lap just didn't get the memo.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the most amazing father & man I’ll ever know," Brielle's glowing caption begins.

She writes: "I couldn’t imagine a life without your hardworking, selfless, loving, caring self!"

"I’m so proud of you and all you’ve accomplished," Brielle announced.

"We had too much fun last night," she confessed, "I forgot to post yesterday."

Kroy was born on September 12.

"Love love you, Dad!" Brielle concluded her post.

One commenter demanded to know why Brielle was sitting on her mother's husband's lap.

"Honestly, because we had nowhere else to sit," the 23-year-old replied, taking it all in stride.

Brielle added: "We were making jokes the whole time about him being Santa. It was comedy."

"Tell me they haven't hooked up," one particularly repulsive comment reads ... yes, someone said that out loud.

Brielle, however, gave a brief comment that was cutting yet still kinder than was warranted after that nonsense.

"You hook up with your dad?" Brielle asked.

What these frankly sick comments are getting at is that Brielle is a hot, grown ass adult.

Former NFL pro Kroy Biermann is a (freshly) 35-year-old and, frankly, something of a DILF.

Add to that how much Brielle famously resembles her mom, and these folks want to imply that they have an inappropriate relationship.

Or, at the very least, they want to say that Brielle should not be sitting in his lap.

Another comment told Brielle that the photo of her in Kroy's lap was triggering to a number of people.

Brielle took a tongue-in-cheek jab at Reddit, which the social media cesspool largely deserves, but ... does the commenter have a point?

Yes and no.

The commenter was using "triggering" correctly, referring to people with specific illnesses like PTSD having bad episodes with certain triggers.

While it is not surprising that people who survived childhood sexual abuse would be triggered to relive their trauma - the worst moments of their lives - by such an image, Brielle did nothing wrong.

See, sometimes things are common sense triggers and need warnings - like descriptions, photos, or footage of abuse taking place.

But those of us with PTSD from one trauma or another have to keep in mind that people are going to continue to live their lives.

Unless they are thrusting a genuinely bad thing into people's faces, they are not doing anything wrong by posting an innocent family photo.

Brielle did of course receive many comments of praise and support.

Some came to her defense and called out the weirdos who want to turn her real life into a disturbing incest fantasy. Leave real people OUT of your fetish.

Others simply praised Kroy for having stepped up as Brielle and Ariana's father, adopting them both -- which is why they share his last name.

Of course, it seems like either not everyone is aware that Kroy is Brielle and Ariana's adoptive father, or some jokes were made.

"Damn, did he have you when he was 12 or what?" one commenter writes.

"Ya, YOLO," Brielle's response reads.

The math on that does check out, of course, but Kroy was not involved in Brielle's conception.

It is admittedly weird to think of people's ages at different stages of their lives, whether they're dating with an age gap or have a younger step parent.

But it's not unusual for step parents to be of an age where they might have babysat their child. Kroy fits that bill exactly.

We can only imagine how uncomfortable it is to have your family photos scrutinized by strangers who have overactive imaginations.

Think Kroy is hot? Fine.

Think Brielle is hot?

Fine. Thirst away.

But keep real people's real lives out of your fantasies. And please, please do not try to make your weird hangups their problems.