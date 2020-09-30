Briana DeJesus to Luis Hernandez: Who Gave You That STD?!?

As she made evident in a string of angry Tweets this week, Briana DeJesus had had it with... pretty much everybody.

The MTV personality blasted Teen Mom 2 producers and co-stars in the sort of rant that would make Kanye West proud, seemingly quitting the program in the process.

"Lol f--k MTV lol they love to choose and pick what matters and what doesn't matter lol I don't get paid enough to be treated like sh-t compared to these other self-centered b-tches," DeJesus wrote in a Tweet that has since been deleted, adding:

"I'm ok with not filming!"

Does this mean Briana is really done with the show?

We doubt it.

But while DeJesus blasted those with whom she worked yesterday, the 26-year old saved her on-air vitriol for ex-boyfriend Luis Hernandez.

As previously detailed, DeJesus tested positive for chlamydia on last week's Teen Mom 2 episode, which was filmed many months ago.

She did so after sleeping with Hernandez, sans protection, and then doing so AGAIN while awaiting the results of her STD test.

Last night, meanwhile, DeJesus finally confronted her baby daddy over what the heck he had been doing that caused her to contract this disease.

"Who have you been f--king?" she asked him point blank, while explaining to a friend that she didn't want to reveal what she had, precisely, so he would go get tested himself.

"Listen Luis, I don't know what you got going on, but I tested positive for something and you're the only person I've f--ked since I last got tested," she also said to Hernandez, after he asked why she was inquiring.

DeJesus had this exchange via text message, we should note.

"I don't have anything going on, I'm being as honest as I can be," he allegedly responded, as Briana read off her phone screen.

"I'm going to make an appointment. I'm really sorry this is happening, I know what we've gone through, this is the last thing that we wanted," Luis supposedly added.

DeJesus vowed to her friend that she was done sleeping with Luis.

But she also expressed concerned that taking away sex would prompt Hernandez to spend less time with the former couple's daughter, Stella -- which would be pretty darn depressing if true.

"I'm going off of what happened in the past, I shut him off, he shuts off and then he doesn't come around," she explained.

"If he doesn't stick around, we're really going to have a problem."

Meanwhile, if Briana was looking for support, she found it... in the form of her mother.

"I'm furious with him, enraged. He should have told you, listen, 'I'm at risk, I've been exposed,'" Bri's mom yelled after learning what had transpired.

"F--king wake up. Wake the f--k up. 30 years old, what are you doing?

'You're not a kid no more. He's toxic. I refuse to be nice to him and it sucks because [Stella] f--king pays the price."

To his credit, though, Luis took full responsibility when the two actually got together on the episode.

"I'm not gonna stop apologizing," he told Briana. "I am sorry for letting that happen. I've been trying to be different and better than before."

Was this sufficient?

Not really. Not for DeJesus.

"I never trusted you in the first place and the little ounce of trust that I tried to give you is like, for what, this happened," she said.

"Everything that you've put me through and everything that's happened has left a weird taste in my mouth. I don't think we can be anything more than us being parents to Stella."

DeJesus had found a new man to hopefully treat her right.

But this man isn't the father of her child.

Can she really believe in Luis?

Will he really continue to co-parent if he isn't getting his proverbial rocks off with DeJesus on a frequent basis?

"For me, personally, I know you're going by what the past showed you, but it's not going to change me coming around and how I've been coming around for Stella," he promised.

Only time, however, will tell if he keeps this promise.