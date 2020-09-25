Briana DeJesus: I'm the Only Teen Mom Who's Not a Lying Old B-tch!

The current season of Teen Mom 2 has spent a lot of time focusing on one of the most raw and honest storylines the show has dealt with in quite some time.

During filming, Briana DeJesus contracted an STD during a one-night stand with her ex, and she's been remarkably, admirably candid about it in recent episodes.

Briana says that by being so open, she hoped to encourage fans to practice safe sex and get tested regularly.

But of course, this is 2020, a time in which honesty is often confused for weakness, and the worst people on social media are always in attack mode.

And so, Briana has been harshly criticized, mocked, and slut-shamed for her alleged promiscuity.

Fortunately, she's among the toughest of the Teen Moms, so we're not worried that she'll be too deeply affected by all that negativity.

Of course, Briana can dish it out as well as she can take it, and she's decided to defend herself by lashing out at her co-stars.

She claims that as veterans of the show, Kailyn Lowry and company have the luxury of being choosy about which aspects of their life they share publicly.

Conversely, DeJesus lets it all hang out, and her candor is what keeps the show fresh and interesting -- or at least that's how she sees the situation.

Earlier this week, a fan tweeted that Bri "keeps s--t real," a quality that allows her to stand out on a show that's been criticized in recent years for lacking authenticity.

"These old b-tches are now picking and choosing what they wanna show," Briana responded.

"I'm gonna share it all and hopefully keep this show going," she continued.

"That's why they added me on in the first place right."

Yes, it seems that Briana just took credit for single-handedly keeping Teen Mom 2 on the air.

We're sure her co-stars would take issue with that statement, but they would probably find the "old" comment even more baffling.

Briana is 26, which makes her somewhat younger than her fellow castmates -- but not by much.

Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer are both 28, and Chelsea Houska recently turned 29.

Jade Cline, on the other hand, is only 23, but it doesn't seem that Briana's shade was directed at the young newcomer.

No, as the never-ending Briana vs. Kailyn feud reminds us, Bri's real beef is with the original TM2 cast.

It seems she feels they treated her as an outsider from the very beginning, and the situation only got worse when DeJesus befriended Jenelle Evans.

Jenelle, of course, was not very popular among her co-stars, and now, her "most hated" title seems to have transferred to Briana.

Is that fair? Of course not.

But Briana's not really helping her situation by trashing her castmates and essentially calling them old liars.

The bad news is, it seems unlikely that DeJesus will ever truly fit in with the OGs of Teen Mom 2.

The good news is, all that drama makes for much more interesting reunion specials!

Here's hoping the coronavirus pandemic will subside soon so that Bri and Kail can back to pulling each other's hair backstage, the way God intended!