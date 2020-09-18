Briana DeJesus and Chris Lopez: Hooking Up to Spite Kailyn Lowry?!

Another day, another bit of really pointless and exhausting but somehow still amusing Teen Mom drama.

That's how that saying goes, right?

So if you're familiar with all the big feuds from this absolute delightful program, you surely know about what's gone down between Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus.

And if you're not, it can all be summed up by saying that someway, somehow, they hate each other because of Javi Marroquin.

Kailyn was married to Javi, of course, but they divorced in 2016.

Then in 2017, he and Briana, who had been friends for a while, dated for a few months.

You'd think that since all of these people are adults after all, that this would be fine.

But you would be very, very wrong.

The feud started pretty much as soon as the relationship did, and it's lasted far, far longer than Briana and Javi's romance.

Things got so heated between them that they actually tried to physically fight each other at a Teen Mom 2 reunion.

It was shut down pretty easily by security, but still - all that over freaking Javi?

They've been going at each other with varying degrees of vitriol for a few years now, and there's no end in sight.

In fact, things are somehow getting even worse.

And a big reason for that is Briana's alleged involvement with another one of Kailyn's baby daddies, Chris Lopez.

Just when you thought all of this personal drama couldn't get messier or involve a bigger waste of time, right?

Back in March, someone tweeted a suggestion to Briana: that she should hook up with Chris to boost the show's ratings.

Briana replied with "What's his Twitter? Lmao," which was obviously a joke.

But a couple of months later, we learned that maybe it wasn't a joke.

On Father's Day, Briana posted a message about single mothers who play both parental roles in their children's lives, and a screenshot of that was posted on a Teen Mom Instagram account.

For some reason, Kail thought it would be a good idea to tag Devoin Austin, the father of Briana's older daughter, in that post and wish him a happy Father's Day since Briana didn't seem to do it.

Who has the time?

Lots of people called her out for being petty, which is definitely fair.

Kailyn said a few things in her own defense, but the most notable comment was "Nobody cares when she was sliding in Chris' mentions and DMs."

Briana responded with confusion on social media, but shortly after she gathered her thoughts enough to do an interview in which she asked a couple of tough questions directed at Kailyn.

"Don't you have better things to worry about than inserting yourself into drama with one of my children's fathers?" she said.

"Aren't you knocked up again from the man you said beat you in leaked DMs?"

And just to clarify, she said "I have not EVER 'slid into his DMs.' I DO NOT WANT YOUR MEN."

Now we're learning that while that may not be true, we might not be able to say the same thing for Chris.

As it turns out, Chris might want Briana. Hard.

Yeah, okay, so for a little while now, Briana has been toying with the idea of creating an OnlyFans account.

This month she finally did it, but ultimately the platform rejected her attempt to sign up.

She wasn't sure why, and plenty of people had plenty of jokes about it, but at this moment in time, OnlyFans just isn't happening for her.

But she's still been having fun posting photos that are just a little bit racy, like this one in which she appears to be topless:

She also captioned the post "Pls forgive me lord for I have sinned," which, sure, OK.

The photo was fine and all, but you want to know the most interesting part about it?

Chris liked it.

Yep, Chris Lopez, the father of two of Kailyn's children and a guy who doesn't even follow Briana on Instagram, liked the photo.

We realize it's an absurd thing to be talking about - someone liking a picture on a social media account - but with these two?

There are really only a few things that could be happening here.

One, Chris just liked Briana's photo for exactly this reason: We would notice it, word would get back to Kail, and holy s--t would it get under her skin.

Two, Chris is actually thirsting after that body and showing his appreciation slash trying to lay the groundwork to hook up with Briana.

Three, a combination of one and two: Chris is actually trying to hook up with Briana, in part because it will get under Kailyn's skin.

At this point, it's really anyone's guess which option Chris is going with, or how Briana will respond to his online overtures.

But we sure bet Kail will have something to say when she hears about this, so in that respect, Chris has already won.