Brandi Glanville to Denise Richards: You F--ked Me Again! (No, Not Like That)

According to Brandi Glanville, she knows what it feels like to make sweet, passionate love with Denise Richards.

The occasional Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member made that clear on a consistent basis this past season, alleging on numerous occasions that she slept with Richards in 2019.

Denise, of course, has claimed otherwise any time this topic was broached.

And, to be clear, it was broached ALL THE TIME over the past few episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, providing this franchise with a viral storyline that continued to make headines through the third and final portion of the reunion special.

Earlier this month, reportedly sick of her name being dragged through the mud, Richards quit the program.

She did so just as she and the network were trying to reach a new deal, Andy Cohen explained to People Magazine.

"We were negotiating a deal with her and we couldn't reach an agreement on the deal," the host and producer told this publication in the wake of the decision.

Due to her feud with Richards, one would think that Brandi would be psyched to see her rival gone.

But one who assumes this would not understand the transactional nature of reality television.

Without Denise to feud with, without a foil to continually badger and accuse, what room is there for Glanville on the series?

Why would Bravo bring her back as a friend of the main stars if there's no point in her lobbing sexual allegations at Richards any longer?

Hence, why Glanville reacted late last week to Richards' departure by expressing her disdain and annoyance with it.

“Denise, I think, ultimately wins again," Brandi tweeted.

"Because she’s not coming back…which means there’s really no reason to bring me back. So once again she f--ked me.”

Like we said at the outset, Glanville knows what it's like to be physically screwed by Richards -- even describing it in extreme, lewd detail -- but this sort of screwing must be a very different feeling.

Richards, meanwhile, was a guest on The Real season premiere, having taped her appearance several days before the episode's air date of Monday, September 21.

Speaking to former co-star, Garcelle Beauvais, who is now a co-host of the talk show, Denise said "it was a tough decision" to walk away as a Real Housewife after two seasons.

"I've been a fan of the show and had a lot of fun doing my first season. Obviously my second season was very challenging," Richards told The Real panelists.

"I went back and forth with it and at the end of the day, I decided it was time for me to move on and focus on other projects that I have. I'm glad that I did it, though."

Richards does have a family and does also appear on The Bold and the Beautiful.

She thanked Beauvais for supporting her throughout season 10 during her discussion on The Real.

"Garcelle, it almost makes me want to cry," Richards said.

"I truly could not have gotten through the season without you, honestly. She is a girl's girl, a good friend. Your loyalty is beyond and I really could not have gotten through this season without you."

As for Beauvais's future?

"Garcelle, you actually said that if Denise left the show, you would too. So I gotta ask: are you leaving the show?" Adrienne Houghton asks her new co-host on this same premiere.

"Well, I did say that," Beauvais replies.

"I had a really great time doing the show. It's up to Bravo but I'm definitely up for another season."