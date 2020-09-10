Big Brother Recap: Did Tyler Sacrifice His Game?

Big Brother: All-Stars has been relatively tame throughout its first five weeks on the air, but Wednesday's episode gave us hope that this terrible season could, you know, get interesting.

Fans wanted another All-Stars season, and what they got was a bunch of people frightened to make big moves. It's been exhausting.

We kicked off the latest episode with Bayleigh and Da'Vonne on the block as they worried their time in the house was about to come to an end.

Da'Vonne knew she had to find a bigger target to keep them both in the game, so she turned to Dani and Nicole to say that Tyler has been spreading rumors, and that he vowed to target Dani.

Dani, for her part, claimed she would never target Da'Vonne, which is weird when you consider that Dani says that to everyone. Heck, she probably says that to herself in the mirror.

Still, this built some trust between Da'Vonne, Nicole, and Dani, proving that they could work together.

Then, the game completely changed when Tyler told Da'Vonne and Bayleigh that he was not enjoying the game this time, and said he realized they were there for a much higher purpose.

Thus, he offered to ask Christmas to put him on the block to get him out of the house.

Wowza, right?

Tyler is a schemer, but the two women loved this idea because it meant they could stay in the game.

It would all come down to the veto, which was played by Christmas, the two nominees, Dani, and Nicole.

Ian was picked to play, but he was told to rest up after a visit with the medic. He's been sick for a few days, and the game has to hit pause when someone is sick.

Dani and Nicole did not want to win the competition, and said they would throw it to Da'Vonne or Bayleigh.

Ultimately, the two nominees were first out of the competition, and it came down to Christmas and Nicole.

The former won, but not before Nicole gave Da'Vonne $5000 that she won earlier, trading her for a punishment.

When Tyler asked Christmas to put him on the block, she was livid. She thought he was her ride-or-die, and that it would not benefit her to pull off such a move.

In the end, Christmas refused to make the move, and kept the nominations the same.

Bayleigh tried to expose what Christmas was up to at the ceremony, but it didn't get her anywhere.

It looks like Da'Vonne will stay in the house, but we'll need to wait to Thursday night to find out.

What did you think of all the scheming?

Hit the comments.