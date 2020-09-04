Big Brother Recap: A Unanimous Eviction Shakes Up the Game!

Kaysar and Christmas were on the block at the top of Thursday's latest episode of Big Brother.

By the end of the night, one of them was out of the game, and the other was the new Head of Household.

It was evident when Kaysar lost out in the POV competition that he was going to be the next person voted out of the house, but this wouldn't be an episode of Big Brother without some crafty editing to make use second-guess everything.

Instead of witnessing Kaysar's plight, we learned that Da'Vonne, Ian, and Kevin wanted him to use his eviction speech to blow up the majority side of the house.

We've witnessed this several times in previous seasons, but over the last few years, it's not been used as much because everyone is too scared to make waves.

For Kaysar, however, he's an old-school player, so this would present a great last hurrah for him as he exited the house pre-jury for the third time.

Ian started to unravel what was going on, and it was all thanks to the wall yeller that exposed Cody and Nicole's game over the weekend.

Indeed, CBS opted to leave that bit out to make Ian look like a mastermind. Kaysar, however, was on the fence about blowing up the games of other houseguests.

The episode seemingly set Dani up as a future target with a wealth of houseguests starting to say she was planting too many seeds around the house.

As a live feed viewer, she's been overplaying, and it's going to come back to bite her unless she gets into power before someone takes a hit at her.

Kaysar's eviction speech exposes Cody, Tyler, Nicole and Dani, and it did not disappoint. The flaw in his logic was that he said that Cody was in a love triangle with Dani and Nicole.

That was ... something.

When it came to the vote, Dani said she felt "disrespected" by Kaysar's comments, but she's been the person running around talking smack about everybody all season.

Kaysar was evicted by a vote of 10-0.

He admitted to Julie that the season was too friendly and it was boring -- pretty much what the fans have been saying since the first week.

Just when it seemed like the power was going to shift, we moved on to a dull HOH competition that involved analyzing pictures and answering questions about them.

Because of the way the competition was crafted, it allowed houseguests to put two allies against each other.

Da'Vonne dominated much of the competition, but when it came down to her and Christmas, she cracked under the pressure, and chose the wrong answer.

Despite not answering any questions, Christmas became the default Head of Household.

It's unfortunate because this seems like a fifth week of power for Cody unless Christmas decides it's time to think for herself.

The only silver lining is that three new powers are up for grabs, so that's something.

What did you think of the latest eviction vote and HOH results?

Big Brother continues Sunday at 8/7c on CBS.