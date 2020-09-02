Bella Thorne's Sister Lashes Out at Sex Workers: You're All Drug-Addicted Losers!

Last week, Bella Thorne joined OnlyFans, and at first, the news was greeted by tremendous enthusiasm from the larger social media community.

After all, Bella is wildly popular on Instagram, and her millions of followers were greatly looking forward to the opportunity to connect with her in a more ... let's say intimate way.

But as appealing as Bella's pics might be, the situation quickly turned ugly.

Bella set an OnlyFans record in her first few days on the site, pulling in more than $2 million in subscriptions in less than a week.

But the influx in traffic and cash flow created a problem for the site and many of its longtime users.

Some critics even went so far as to accuse Bella of ruining OnlyFans by forcing administrators to put caps on purchase prices and donations.

Not only that, some argued that the actress was scamming fans by charging them to look at content that's perfectly SFW and could easily be posted on Instagram.

Bella issued an apology that seemed to appease some of her critics.

(Although they likely would have preferred that she just delete her account entirely.)

Now, however, Bella's sister, Kaili Thorne, has entered the chat, and she may have just squandered whatever goodwill Bella built up with her apology.

The trouble started when Kaili joined OnlyFans, and then posted a lengthy comment in which she argued that sex work should not be considered "real" work:

“The argument is that sex should not be work," she wrote.

"That’s why it turns into human trafficking and should be stopped. Sex work does not exist. It is not real,” she continued.

“Would I call it legit? No. Nothing about ‘sucking for crack’ is legitimate.”

Obviously, this runs counter to the belief system of most people who perform sex work for a living, and the suggestion that all OnlyFans content creators are drug addicts is wildly offensive.

Kaili went on to claim that sex workers are “not creative.”

“All your bios say the same thing: ‘Insatiable slut.’ Get creative and maybe you’d keep your clientele,” she wrote.

In an interview with Page Six, Kaili doubled-down on her remarks and openly insulted the millions of Americans who make money from sex work.

“These girls … have been bullying me nonstop,” she said.

“I was not calling any sex worker ‘insatiable s -lut’ or any other type of s–t. I was directing my comments back to these girls that call themselves that," Kaili added.

“I’m saying that since sex is not work to me, I don’t consider it a job to me," she concluded.

"I’m not saying it about anyone else. What people do for a living is their choice.”

While the comments on Bella's Instagram have remained overwhelmingly positive throughout this scandal, Kaili has attracted some seriously harsh criticism.

"Why would anyone pay for your OF when we can find someone like you at any Alabama gas station?" one commenter wrote on a recent post.

"So THIS is why you don’t show your face in most photos," another added.

Obviously, that sort of remark is never appropriate, but it's not hard to see how Kaili might have engendered such outrage.

Perhaps it's best if the Thorne sisters just steer clear of OnlyFans for a while.