Becca Kufrin Confirms Garrett Yrigoyen Split: Time for the Next Chapter!

Becca Kufrin has officially said thanks-but-no-thanks to Garrett Yrigoyen.

She has given him back his final rose, following weeks of chatter over the status of this relationship.

Kufrin confirmed the rumor that's been floating around all summer on Tuesday's edition of of Bachelor Happy Hour, telling listeners that she and Yrigoyen were unable to overcome the latter's spat of recent controversial comments.

"I know that there has been so much speculation and curiosity out there regarding where him and I stand," Kufrin said on air, referencing a handful of troubling headlines and social media posts.

In June, Kufrin has said publicly that the two were "trying to work through" their relationship after Yrigoyen's Instagram post in support of police amid the Black Lives Matter movement.

"I don’t think it’s going to come as a shock to anyone, but Garrett and I have decided to end our engagement," she said for the first time on this new podcast.

Earlier this summer, Garrett seemingly approved of social media posts that were anti-immigrant, anti-feminism and anti-LGBT rights.

He later came down hard on the Black Lives Matter movement, following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minnesota.

“After many conversations, we came to this decision. It wasn’t something that we just arrived at one night,” Becca continued of the break-up.

“It wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments. There’s much more to it.

"To any relationship, there’s a lot of layers, and it’s not for me to divulge details. It’s no one’s business other than what I’m telling you right now.”

Kufrin went on to say she spent a lot of time in Minnesota, talking to loved ones about the romance.

She said Garrett did the same with those close to him in California.

The reality star, who met Yrigoyen on The Bachelor Season 14, declined to share any more specifics.

"It's not for me to divulge details," she said.

"It's no one's business other than what I'm telling you right now, but for anyone out there who has gone through a breakup, you know that it's never easy. It's a rollercoaster of emotions.

"You have these ups and these downs and you just try to take it day by day and to navigate as best you can, which is why it's taken either of us so long to say anything."

She's also "grateful" for all the time they had as a couple.

“Just because we’ve arrived at this decision now doesn’t take away all of the years and the countless memories that we’ve made together,” Becca added.

“I will always look back at this time in my life with so much gratitude and love.”

Last October, Kufrin told Us Weekly that getting married to Yrigoyen was a “distant future” plan as they just moved into their Carlsbad, California, home together.

But that was then.

And now?

"I still have so much love and compassion in my heart for him," Becca said.

About a month ago, Yrigoyen apologized for what appeared to be his support of anti-gay and anti-immigrant Instagram messages.

"I am sorry to those who I offended and I also take full responsibility," he said back then.

"I am not perfect, and I will never be anywhere close, but now I will always be more informed and aware of what I am liking and supporting, not just on Instagram, but in life."

Kufrin, meanwhile, also told Instagram followers that her engagement was kaput.

"We hope that everyone can allow us grace, respect and the time to heal our hearts as we navigate this next chapter in our lives," she wrote online.