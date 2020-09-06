Audrey and Jeremy Roloff Reunite with Amy: Is the Feud Over?

So much for any alleged bad blood, huh?

Following weeks and weeks (and weeks!) of speculation over her damaged relationship with her in-laws, Audrey Roloff was seen this week somewhere we did not expect:

Her mother in-law's house!

Indeed, Amy Roloff took followers by surprise on Thursday when she posted the snapshot above.

"Had Jer and Auj and kids over the other night," the mother of four wrote as a caption.

"You just know that this mama and grandma was a happy camper. Loved making dinner for them, gathering around the table and awesome time hanging out w/ the grandkids.

"Feeding fish, chasing Felix around and playing with stuff animals and shuffle board. Love my family."

What's so notable about this gathering?

Only that it marked the first time in recent memory that Audrey and Jeremy spent any time with Amy.

It's been well documented all summer long that Audrey has seemingly been snubbing members of her husband's famous family.

She didn't invite them over for her Fourth of July party; nor were they around to help her celebrate her birthday.

Overall, for many months now, Audrey has been the subject of scorn on social media.

She's been dragged for selling out and promoting Mr. Clean.... she's been taken to task for a lame response to the Black Lives Matter movement... and she's been absolutely trashed for possessing so much white privilege.

In what respect?

Audrey wrote just a few days ago that everyone should ignore ongoing negative headlines and focus on the positive things in one's life.

That's pretty easy to say when those headlines about police brutality, racism and the COVID-19 pandemic don't affect you on a daily basis, you know?

It's certainly seemed as if Audrey's relationship with her loved ones has suffered as a result to these incidents, but perhaps Audrey is now trying to make amends.

Earlier this month, she showered sister-in-law Isabel with praise for her singing.

We definitely didn't see that coming.

Prior to that, she took a road trop and visited Molly Roloff.

And now we have the evening spent at Amy's house.

For whatever reason, Audrey didn't share this image on her own Instagram page, but she did response to Amy's posting with a comment that reads:

"Thanks for the most delicious dinner and dessert."

These days, that's a major step for the former Little People, Big World star.