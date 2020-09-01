Aubrey O'Day Weight Gain Photos Ignite Intense Social Media Controversy: Have the Tabloids Gone Too Far?

Aubrey O'Day's name might not appear in many tabloid headlines these days.

But the former Danity Kane singer is currently at the center of an intense controversy that's sparked debate over a wide array of subjects ranging from body-shaming to celebrities' right to privacy.

If you're one of O'Day's nearly 1 million Instagram users, then you're probably accustomed to seeing the 36-year-old as she's pictured above.

But according to a new report from the Daily Mail, Aubrey is presenting her fans with a carefully constructed facade so that she can continue signing lucrative sponsored content deals with companies that manufacture diet supplements.

The Mail has published photos along with a headline reading, "Aubrey O'Day Looks Unrecognizable as She Emerges for a Stroll With Her Dogs After Promoting Diet App With Filtered Snap on Instagram."

You can see the photos published by the newspaper in the video above.

The report quickly gained traction on social media, prompting O'Day to lash out at what she claims are fraudulent photos.

And she did so with photographic evidence that the Mail is deceiving its readers.

Aubrey posted the photo above in which she's seen holding a sign with the date that it was taken.

The sign also features the words, "This is degrading."

"It's so sick what ppl will do for click bait!" O'Day captioned the photo on Instagram.

"And that my lawyer needed this photo to defend me against it.. When is this industry going to stop abusing women's bodies!" she added.

"Sorry my place is a mess, currently remodeling my glam room—I'm sure it'll be written that I'm a hoarder next!"

The Mail has yet to respond to O'Day's allegations.

Instances of body-shaming from the tabloid media are sadly common, but this case is unusual in that Aubrey is claiming that the photo is not an accurate representation of her appearance.

She seems to be claiming that the woman in the pics is not her, or that the Mail manipulated the images in order to make her appear that she had gained weight.

Either way, the Mail will have quite the lawsuit on its hands if she's able to prove her case.

O'Day is best known for her work with Danity Kane, the girl group that was founded as part of MTV's Making the Band series.

In recent years, she's remained in the public eye due to her popularity as an Instagram model, and her much-publicized relationship with Donald Trump Jr.

We'll bring you further updates on this ongoing story as more information becomes available.