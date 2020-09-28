Ant Anstead Breaks Silence, Prays for Estranged Wife Christina Anstead

Ant Anstead is no longer married to Christina Anstead.

But he's now made it very clear:

He'll always love Christina Anstead.

About a week about it was announced that the Ansteads were splitting after just two years of marriage, the British star opened up about his thoughts over the situation.

And, in the process, he made it clear that the divorce was very much his estranged wife's idea and preference.

"Anyone who really knows me knows that I don't like to share private matters publicly. I have remained silent while holding on to hope," Ant captioned his post, alongside a black-and-white image of him and Christina.

"I never gave up on us. I pray Christina's decision brings her happiness."

On September 18, the Flip or Flop co-host surprised many fans when she confirmed she and her second husband were breaking up.

The pair started dating in October of 2017 and got married just over a year later in Newport Beach.

They welcomed son Hudson London Anstead in September of 2019.

"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate," the HGTV star's Instagram read on that date.

"We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

Hours before Ant broke his silence on this very personal subject, Christina -- who has two kids with eex-husband and co-host Tarek -- discussed her life, divorce and many other things in a refreshingly candid post.

"For those of you who don't know me (or think you know me) let me reintroduce myself," she opened her lengthy message on Saturday morning.

"I hate crowds, I love traveling, all things spiritual, the ocean and deep one on one conversations."

Continued Christina:

"I live in a state of anxiousness and I'm so used to it that when it's not there I tend to feel a void and hop into something that causes the feeling I'm used to.

"This can be good and bad. And it's one of the things I'm working on breaking the pattern of.

"Sometimes anxiety and pursuit of new dreams leads me down amazing paths, other times it leaves me feeling lost and in a state of fight or flight / or crying in my closet."

To conclude, the real estate expert wrote:

"Sometimes our calling is bigger than our plans.

"I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two.

"I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies - but sometimes life throws us curve balls.

"Instead of getting stuck in these 'setbacks' I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow."

Since announcing the split last week, Christina has deleted all of the photos of her wedding to Ant from her Instagram account.

There may not be bad blood between the pair, but Christina is clearly anxious to move on.

We wish both parties nothing but the best going forward.