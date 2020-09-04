Anna Faris Announces Departure from Mom, Leaves Fans in Absolute Shock

Due to the coronavirus, we aren't privy to very much television news these days because, well...

... there isn't very much television these days.

But Anna Faris has gone ahead and given viewers a whopper of a shocker to chew on ahead of a long holiday weekend:

She's leaving Mom!

Her character Christy Plunkett’s absence will be addressed during the CBS sitcom’s upcoming eighth season.

Wow, huh?

The entire premise of this program has centered on the relationship between Faris and her on-screen mother, played by the legendary Allison Janney.

“The past seven years on Mom have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career,” Faris said in a statement on Friday.

“I’m so thankful to Chuck [Lorre], the writers and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience.

"While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I’ll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family.”

Warner Bros. Television, CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions also confirmed Faris’ unexpected departure this morning, saying in a joint message.

It reads as follows:

"From the inception of Mom, Anna was the first and only choice for the role of Christy.

"We are so proud of the stories we have been able to tell during Anna’s seven years with us. We wish Anna all the best, and we thank her for her beautiful portrayal."

For the record, the character Faris portrayed will not be recast with another actress.

Production on Season 8, meanwhile, is set to begin on September 14, with new episodes expected to air sometime in November.

Nothing is set in stone, however, due to COVID-19 and the unpredictable naturre of this virus. It's impossible to plan almost anything too far in advance.

We also can't say whether or not Anna's decision to walk away from the show is related to the pandemic in any way.

Faris and Janney (Bonnie Plunkett) have anchored Mom since the show premiered in September of 2013, playing a mother-daughter duo who are recovering addicts living in Napa, California.

The supporting cast includes Mimi Kennedy (Marjorie Armstrong-Perugian), Jaime Pressley (Jill Kendall), Beth Hall (Wendy Harris), Kristen Johnston (Tammy Diffendorf) and William Fichtner (Adam Janikowski).

The series has taken home a number of awards over the years.

Including some major ones.

Janney won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2014 and 2015 and was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in 2017 and 2018.

Moreover, Mom was nominated for a Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Comedy Series in 2015.

According to Deadline, Faris and Janney are in the middle of two-year contracts, which they signed in the spring of 2019, making the former’s departure all the more surprising.

Faris currently hosts the popular podcast Unqualified and, as far as we know, has no plans to stop doing so any time soon.