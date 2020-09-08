Anna Duggar Lashes Out: Yes, We Live In a Storage Shed! But We're Happy!

Several months ago, a rumor that Josh Duggar lives in a warehouse with his wife and six kids spread like wildfire on social media.

For critics of the Duggar family, the report seemed almost too good to be true.

After all, few celebrities -- and perhaps no reality stars -- are as widely-despised as Josh, who molested four of his sisters and was assisted by his parents in covering the act up for over a decade.

The online legion of Josh haters wanted the news to be true -- wanted to believe the predator was finally paying for his crimes -- but it seemed so unlikely.

He had been getting away with everything his entire life, and it was almost impossible to imagine that justice would be served in 2020, of all years.

But it seems like this hellish trip around the sun has offered us a sort of consolation prize.

Last week, TLC inadvertently confirmed that Josh lives in a warehouse by shooting a scene in an "unused" storage shed.

Viewers were able to match the decor to photos that Josh's wife, Anna Duggar, took at home and posted on Instagram.

It turns out the shed isn't so unused after all -- in fact, it houses a family of eight.

It's a complex situation, and even for those of us who think of Josh as a monster masquerading as a family man, it's hard to celebrate too much.

After all, Josh isn't suffering alone here -- he has a wife and six kids living in the windowless shack right beside him.

Fortunately, the conditions are not unsafe, and there's no reason to believe that Josh's kids are going without proper food or healthcare.

It's still sad, but it's not hard to see how some fans have decided to chalk this up as the latest in a long line of amusing embarrassments for Josh.

Thankfully, the man is unable to defend himself, as he has no social media presence.

However, Josh's long-suffering wife is doing her best to accentuate the positive and send a message to fans:

Our ever growing family might be poor, she seems to be saying, and yes, I'm married to a child molester -- but gosh darn it, we're rich in spirit.

Anna doesn't post pics of the entire family very often but she posted the photo below after church services on Sunday:

"This photo definitely belongs in the expectation vs. reality file…but we had fun trying to take a family pic at church today," she captioned the photo.

"Hope y’all have had a wonderful Sunday!"

With the little one up front picking his nose, this is probably not the kind of pic that Anna would have posted under normal circumstances (the Duggars aren't known for their sense of humor).

But she's desperate to do a little image re-building these days following the latest humiliation

Of course, as many commenters have pointed out, the photo was very conspicuously not taken outside Josh and Anna's home.

In fact, Anna has never posted the exterior of their warehouse -- it seems she might not be ready for that particular conversation.

We can't say we blame her.