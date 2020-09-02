Angelina Pivarnick Addresses Chris Larangeira Divorce Rumors: Is It Really Over?!

They say it's good luck if it rains on your wedding day.

But we guess the same rule doesn't apply to getting roasted by your bridesmaids at your reception.

Yes, Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira's wedding may have been one of the more memorable in reality TV history.

But for a while there, it looked as though the marriage itself had turned out to be a flash in the pan.

Last week, Jersey Shore fans were convinced that Pivarnick and Larangeira had separated less than a year after tying the knot.

The rumors spread quickly, and to be fair, they seemed to have some basis in reality.

Angelina had recently hung out with one of her former fiances, and she seemed to be spending a lot more time out at the club.

Meanwhile, Chris was at home with the couple's cat.

Furthermore, he was in the habit of posting pics of his fur baby with eyebrow raising captions like, "All I need in life."

So it's not hard to see how fans might have arrived at the conclusion that Angelina and Chris were not enjoying the happiest of honeymoon periods.

But Angelina claims she and her husband have never been closer.

At first, she didn't address the rumors at all.

But as the speculation intensified and her silence came to be taken as confirmation, Pivarnick made a major symbolic gesture by changing her Twitter display name to Angelina Marie Larangeira.

Her fans were quick to pick up on the change and took it as an indication that she and Chris are still going strong.

“@angelinamtvjs given you’ve taken Chris’ last name I’m guessing the recent ‘break up’ stories are fake,” one person tweeted.

Angelina responded in the fashion of a different big-haired tri-state icon whose marriage is often the subject of intense scrutiny:

“Fake news,” she tweeted.

Fans might have preferred a more vehement denial of the rumors, but Angelina and Chris have never been the most demonstrative of couples.

Besides, Pivarnick isn't about to lash out at her fans now, just as she's about to transition into a starring role on Jersey Shore.

Sure, she's had an on-again, off-again relationship with the franchise for years, but Angelina has always been one of the more marginal figures in the Shore universe.

She's basically two steps up from Danny, the guy who owns the Shore Store.

But that's about to change.

Upset about the backlash she received as a result of her behavior at Angelina's wedding Snooki has decided to retire from the show that made her famous.

Jenni Farley has suggested that she'll also be limiting her participation in the series whenever filming resumes.

This means it's Angelina's time to take center stage.

However, she's in a precarious situation, as she's aware that many fans blame her for Snooki's departure.

“I texted all of them, and I spoke to them,” Angelina recently tweeted about her attempts to bury the hatchet.

“Deena and [I] had a nice convo. Nicole I’ve texted and we spoke. Jenni I texted, ‘I wanna move past this,’ and she wrote me a novel about how I tried to sabotage her brand, etc. Not saying sorry at all.”

Sounds like Mrs. Larangeira is attempting to clear up all the lingering drama surrounding her wedding in one fell swoop.

Good luck with that, Ange!