Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi: Living Together in the US?

Despite calling off the wedding countless times, Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi were married in Nigeria.

That was many months ago. Has Angela been able to secure a visa and bring Michael to the US?

On Sunday, September 13, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers watched Angela Deem marry Michael Ilesanmi.

The two were actually married on January 27, 2020 -- nearly eight months earlier.

After three years, the pair got married in Nigeria ... for better or for worse.

Angela and Michael quickly began addressing realities and logistics.

First of all, Angela would soon be going back home to Georgia -- disappointing, since things were going so well with Michael.

But they also spoke about plans to make it so that Michael can follow her ot the US.

Angela and Michael first met on social media, where despite their age gap and some other factors like Angela's politics, they fell for each other.

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days viewers watched their first meeting, as it was filmed.

This also meant that viewers could follow along as the couple faced heartbreak as their K-1 visa application was denied.

We all watched Angela and Michael go to a local bar where, wearing crowns, they discussed what comes next.

“I’m ready to start the spousal visa right away, Michael,” Angela expressed, largely for the benefit of the camera.

“We wasted enough time with this K-1 and money," she added. "It’s time for you to come home. I know this is your home, but our home.”

She is talking about the CR-1 visa, which allows the non-American spouse of a US citizen to legally enter the US.

The spousal visa confers permanent residency.

Generally, it is less likely to be rejected than the K-1 visa application ... but it is by no means a sure thing.

“Hopefully the Lord’s on our side," Michael replied.

"You’ll get it within six to eight months is what I’m praying,” Angela stated.

“I pray too," Michael added. "Let’s have faith and be positive and pray.”

Unfortunately, it was not long before Angela received some truly heartbreaking news.

Her elderly mother, who had been in very poor health even before Angela headed to Nigeria, had been unresponsive at home.

Angela's adult daughter called to inform her that her mom had been taken to the hospital and was now in the ICU.

Just a little over a week after Angela's wedding, her mother passed away.

It is unclear at this time if Angela had time to file for the CR-1 visa.

But as we all know, USCIS placed a hold on all visa applications and interviews when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the US in March.

On top of that, Angela's beloved leader, Donald Trump, placed a ban on immigration from Nigeria.

This, part of his not-at-all-veiled efforts to appease his white supremacist base (and advisors) through what is effectively a Muslim ban, adds an additional hurdle to Angela and Michael's hopes.

Perhaps this wait will give Angela time to seek therapy to address the toxic and verbally abusive way that she treats Michael. No one deserves to be spoken to or treated in such a manner.