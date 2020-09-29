Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi: Can They EVER Live Together in America?

As fans have already noticed from the 90 Day Fiance Tell All, it's clear that Michael and Angela are still living apart.

In fact, it looks like the COVID-19 pandemic may spell the end of their marriage.

Angela and Michael were married very early this year, as we all saw play out on Season 5.

Soon after, Angela received a call from her daughter, notifying her that her mother -- who had been in poor health for some time -- was unresponsive and had been taken to the hospital.

A worried and devastated Angela, wracked with misplaced guilt for not being there, headed home to Georgia.

Ten days after Angela's return to the US, her mother passed away.

Angela was devastated, and was left guiding her grandchildren through their grief while processing it for herself.

As she remarked, this was a time when she would have really liked her husband's presence for moral support.

In January, Angela hoped that they would have a best case scenario -- just a 6-8 month wait before they could secure Michael's spousal visa and bring him over to the US.

Well, it has now been eight months, with no sign of the situation improving.

One of the big causes for this is the COVID-19 pandemic, putting a halt on all normal visa approval activities.

The Tell All was conducted via video chat, of course, because of the dangers of the pandemic.

Angela and Michael had to participate from separate households, while many others had their loved ones by their sides.

"COVID screwed that up," Angela lamented on Part 1 of the Tell All. "I can't just fly over there."

"After the pandemic," Angela shared, "we still have to wait probably a year for him to get the spousal visa."

That figure may be a little optimistic -- depending upon things like the outcome of the election this November.

In February of this year, just a short time after Angela's wedding, the current occupant of the White House added Nigeria to his ever-growing list of countries impacted by his Muslim immigration ban.

We cannot help but recall the moment that Angela prompted Michael to don Donald Trump print underwear.

At the time, it just seemed like potential inspiration for a new Get Out film.

Now, it seems like foreshadowing of the obvious struggles to come.

Angela might be able to go see Michael before he gets his spousal visa.

However, at present, Americans are barred from many parts of the world due to our government's deliberately inept handling of the pandemic.

If she can't go to see him and he can't come to see her, they are stuck video chatting.

The pandemic will, at this rate, continue for months at the very least. In some areas, positive cases are continuing to rise, or are suddenly rising again despite having previously fallen.

Adding another year to that, and Michael could have to wait until 2022 or 2023 for his visa.

That's a long time to wait for an anticipated video game. It's a tremendously long wait to be with your spouse.