Anfisa Nava: I'm Glad Larissa Was Fired! Now We're BOTH Doing Porn!

In a shocking move, TLC fired Larissa Lima from 90 Day Fiance after her sexy cam show.

Her former castmate, Anfisa Nava, is saying that her firing is good, actually ... for a surprising reason.

On Friday, we here at THG were among the first to report this grim news.

On Saturday, Larissa confirmed her firing with a simple statement made to Instagram.

She and Eric had previously been filming for a new season. On September 18, TLC told her that they were terminating her contract.

The reason? Apparently, they didn't like her CamSoda stream -- a cam show that brought in $100,000 for one hour of what was basically PG-13 content.

It made her one of CamSoda's Top 5 contributors of all time. Unfortunately, TLC was willing to shoot themselves in the foot to cut her loose.

Now, Anfisa Arkhipchenko Nava is weighing in.

“Good for you” Anfisa comments on Larissa's announcement.

She followed that up with a laughing emoji.

Then, Anfisa added: "You'll be a millionaire in no time."

Now, hundreds upon hundreds of likes later, some fans questioned Anfisa's tone and motives.

Some accused her of writing the comment dripping with sarcasm.

Others theorized that Anfisa was merely using Larissa and her current relevance for clout.

Clout seeking or not, Anfisa shut down the (willful) misunderstandings of her comment.

"Yes," she wrote, "I was very serious."

That settles that, don't you think?

Anfisa is herself no stranger to adult entertainment media.

She posts plenty of thirst traps on her OnlyFans.

Anfisa is one of many current and former 90 Day Fiance stars with OnlyFans accounts.

In Anfisa's case, it goes deeper than that.

Years ago, at a Tell All recording, a then-very-bitter Jorge dropped hints that Anfisa was engaging in some manner of sex work in order to support herself after they separated.

Though the two of them did get back together after that, it planted an idea in fans' heads that perhaps they could one day find out what Anfisa meant.

It turned out that Anfisa was allegedly a cam girl before her move to the US to be with Jorge Nava.

Cyber sleuths tracked down footage, likely made of someone recording his screen, of a girl who strongly resembled Anfisa.

Compared with Anfisa's 90 Day Fiance application video, the camera is positioned in the same way facing the same walls and the same furniture.

So of course she was a natural fit for OnlyFans, a site used by many first-time sex workers but also by those more experienced, from strippers to full-service escorts.

But Anfisa's celebrity status means that, due to our sex-negative and patriarchal society, that she is unlikely to go as "far" as in her alleged camgirl past.

Still, it's no surprise to see her cheer on Larissa with words of encouragement after Larissa's frankly unjust firing.

Anfisa and Larissa are in similar positions in some ways.

Both ladies were on 90 Day Fiance and got married to their men before eventually divorcing them.

Additionally, they both underwent boob jobs and nose jobs once they were in the US.

Like Anfisa, we wish Larissa well on her new ventures.

She and Eric have purchased a home together in Colorado Springs, where they have now been living for just over a week.

The folks at TLC were absolute fools to let her go, and we wouldn't be surprised to see Larissa appear on reality TV again just as soon as she is contractually permitted to.