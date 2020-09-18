Amy Roloff Sells More of Farm to Matt: What Does It Mean?

Amy Roloff may very well be outta there, folks.

At last.

As most Little People, Big World fans know by now, the mother of four sold a portion of her stake in the family farm last summer, seemingly wrapping up a lengthy feud between her and ex-husband Matt.

The two frequently clashed on the most recent season of this reality show over Amy hesitating to make such a move.

After much deliberation, Amy finally gave up a segment of the property and moved into a new place for the first time in decades.

She was clearly very affected by the decision.

Now, however, it appears as if Amy has arrived at another major decision in regard to the farm:

She may have gone ahead and sold all her ownership in it.

An Oregon court has confirmed to The Sun that Amy sold 32.28 acres of land at the Roloff Farms address -- for $975,000! -- on August 13.

In order to afford the purchase, Matt took out a loan of $825,000, this same outlet reports.

Although Amy has sold more of her land to Matt, she is still listed as the secretary of Roloff Farms, based on an amended annual report that was filed on February 4, 2020.

This would seem to imply that Amy is still involved in the family business, at least in some capacity. We can't say for certain right now whether she actually owns any of the land any longer, though.

Matt and Amy bought the farm in 1990, back when they first got married, for only $185,000.

Amy then sold off a piece of it to her ex-husband in June 2019 for $667,000.

Selling off these 32 acres to Matt comes after she accused him of “pushing” her of out Roloff Farms in a trailer for the upcoming season of Little People, Big World.

With Amy still hanging around the property, this preview teases some major tension between the exes.

“It’s not my business, but should you be like nesting your new home for Chris and focused on that? Are you not happy with it?” Matt asks Amy at one point in the video below.

Responds Amy:

"What’re you talking about? The only reason you feel like that is so I don't have to be on the property anymore whatsoever. unless absolutely necessary.”

Matt then adds in a confessional:

“She has trouble just letting go in general and that’s something she has to work through on her own time.”

Cut to Amy walking around the empty home on the farm after she packs up her last box.

“This is it. The house is being emptied. I’m kind of sad how 30 years could just be put in a box. Poof, I’m out," she says. “My story is gone. It's walked out the door. Time for someone else."

Is she really out now, however? Fully and completely?

It does seem that way.

On the same day this sale news broke, meanwhile, Matt made a big announcement on Instagram.

He said the farm will, indeed, be open to the public during pumpkin season.

"The family has been scratching our heads, we've been beating ourselves up," he told followers.

"Meeting after meeting talking about this COVID and the Roloff Farms pumpkin patch.

"So we have finally, finally, and I'm here to tell you, come to some definitive, conclusions about what we're gonna do."

"And the good news is we are gonna open! We're gonna open for our pumpkin festival, but it's going to look very, very different — extraordinarily different than any years past," he continued.

Roloff directed folks to the farm's website and said a reservation will be needed.

There will also be a fee involved for the first time.

"It's going to take place in a more intimate setting, although we're going to stretch out," Matt explained.

"We're going to give everybody access to a walking trail here on the farm," which is something they've "never done" before.

"Never let everybody kind of walk into this area of the farm. They've seen some of it from a distance on the wagon tours.

The farm will open October 2... when the family is "reasonably certain the air will be fresh" in the wake of the fatal wildfires that have ravaged the west coast and stirred up conflict between the Roloffs.

"We're going to have disinfectant stations and everybody we're going to require to wear a mask, so don't come out if you're not ready to wear a mask, even when you're walking outside," the patriarch said, emphasizing that the staff will also be required to wear masks.

"It's going to be a good time! It's going to be different than before, but it's going to be a good time, " concluded Matt.

"I hope to see you out here starting October 2.

"Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the month of October, come to Roloff Farm."