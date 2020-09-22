Amy Roloff Celebrates Dating Anniversary, Gets All Mushy About Chris Marek

Amy Roloff is here with a message about fiance Chris Marek.

But every reader should be warned:

It may very well make you cry.

The veteran Little People, Big World star took a few moments this week to alert Instagram followers to a couple of milestones:

Her birthday. The four-year dating anniversary for her and Marek.

In honor of both occasions, Roloff posted the romantic and beautiiful photo above, while also gushing -- and gushing and then gushing some more -- overr the man of her dreams.

"Yesterday was my birthday and Chris still surprises me," wrote Amy.

"Today is our 4th ‘dating’ anniversary and he still amazes me. I love our days and moments together and I love he has his moments and I have mine.

"Nothing is more better, meaningful and loving then when we come back together and share our day and everything else with each other."

How extraordinarily sweet, right?

These dates are also noteworthy because Marek took Roloff out for her birthday last year as well... and proposed!

"I'm excited, I’m so surprised, I’m thrilled!” Amy said almost exactly a year ago, after accepting Marek's proposal. “I never in a million years thought I’d be getting married again, but I also hoped for it!

"Now that it’s happening, I couldn’t be happier or more excited.”

Amy said this to People Magazine, and then also couldn't hold back her enthusiasm on social media a short time later.

"Guess what! I wanted to share with you - I’m engaged!" Amy captioned a photo of the couple.

"I was so surprised when Chris asked me to marry him.

"I said YES... I couldn’t be happier and so looking forward to this new part of our life journey together.

"I’m blessed. Love you Chris. I love us."

It's very clear, meanwhiile, that Amy still loves Chris very much.

"Chris is still unexpected and I still can’t imagine him not in my life," she concluded her most recent post about her fiance.

"I’m very glad he is. Love this man. Our journey together continues... Ok I don’t get too mushy on SM."

Amy was married to Matt Roloff for over 26 years.

The ex-spouses share four kids together and have continued to run their family farm as business partners, while also teaming up to anchor Little People, Big World on TLC.

However, just last month, Amy sold almost all of her farm property to her ex, perhaps signaling that she truly is done and is ready to move on.

With Marek by her side, of course.

The new season of Little People, Big World premieres on Tuesday, September 29.

It looks like it will feature plenty of tension between Matt and Amy, as you can see for yourself below.

Check out the official trailer now!