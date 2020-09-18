Amy Dorris Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Assault

Amy Dorris, a former model, spoke to The Guardian this week and alleged that Donald Trump sexually assaulted her at the U.S. Open in 1997.

The incident, according to Dorris, took place outside the bathroom of Trump's VIP box at the tennis tournament in New York on September 5 of that year.

“He just shoved his tongue down my throat and I was pushing him off," Dorris says now, recounting what she claims happened when she was 24 years old.

"And then that’s when his grip became tighter and his hands were very gropey and all over my butt, my breasts, my back, everything.

I was in his grip, and I couldn’t get out of it.

"I don’t know what you call that when you’re sticking your tongue just down someone’s throat. But I pushed it out with my teeth. I was pushing it. And I think I might have hurt his tongue."

Dorris provided the photo above of herself and Trump in 1997 to at least prove she knew the President back then, and to also prove she spent time with him at this event.

She also gave The Guardian her ticket to the U.S. Open, along with six photos of her and Trump over several days in New York City.

This newspaper reports that it spoke to multiple people close to Dorris, including her mother, and they all confirm that she called them shortly after the alleged assault to tell them what happened.

Trump was 51 at the time and married to his second wife, Marla Maples.

Dorris is the mother of twin girls and nearly went public with this accusation in 2016, around the time that several other women made similar accusations against Trump.

She was afraid of the harm such a reveal would have caused her family, however.

“Now I feel like my girls are about to turn 13 years old and I want them to know that you don’t let anybody do anything to you that you don’t want,” she says.

“And I’d rather be a role model. I want them to see that I didn’t stay quiet, that I stood up to somebody who did something that was unacceptable.”

Dorris was dating a close confidante of Trump's in 1997, Jason Binn, and was introduced to Trump at his Manhattan office prior to attending the U.S. Open.

“He came on very strong right away,” Dorris said of meeting Trump at this meeting.

“It seemed typical of a certain guy, people who just feel like they’re entitled to do what they want … even though I was there with my boyfriend.”

After Dorris came out of the bathroom, fresh from moistening her contact lenses, she says Trump was waiting there for her.

“I just kind of was in shock,” she says now of Trump's attack.

“I felt violated, obviously. But I still wasn’t processing it and just was trying to go back to talking to everyone and having a good time because, I don’t know, I felt pressured to be that way.”

Dorris says she told Binn to keep her away from Trump in the future.

However, according to Trump’s attorneys, Binn told them he had no recollection of Dorris telling him anything inappropriate had transpired with Trump ... or that she felt uncomfortable around him.

These lawyers also deny Trump assaulted Dorris in any way.

“When you invade someone’s space, it doesn’t matter if you were raped, it’s sexual assault, and it’s not OK,” Dorris told The Guardian.

“You don’t touch someone unless they want to be touched. And I did nothing to encourage him to touch me.”

The President has been accused of sexual assault and/or sexual misconduct by dozens of women over the years.

And Dorris is nauseated by all of it.

"I’m sick of him getting away with this,” she said.

“I’m tired of being quiet. It’s kind of cathartic. I just want to get this out. And I want people to know that this is the man, this is our president.

"This is the kind of thing he does and it’s unacceptable."