Adam Lind Arrested AGAIN: Is Chelsea Houska's Ex Finally Headed to Prison?

Back in October of 2019, we reported that Adam Lind was finally off probation after being kept on a short leash by local law enforcement for the majority of his adult life.

But amazingly, it seems the Chelsea Houska's douchey baby daddy couldn't even go a full year without landing himself beck in trouble.

According to a new report from Starcasm, Lind has been arrested yet again.

Minnehaha County jail records obtained by the outlet indicate that Lind was brought into custody for expired license plates and failure to pay child support.

The most likely explanation for the unrelated charges is that Lind was pulled over for expired plates, and the arresting officer soon realized he had a warrant.

Now, if you're a longtime Teen Mom 2 viewer, then you're well aware that Adam has been a thorn in Chelsea's side for as long as she's been in the spotlight.

His most recent arrest was obviously for fairly minor charges, but still, every time he gets hauled in -- which is often -- we find ourselves hoping that some ambitious judge will decide the deadbeat dad is an irredeemable menace to society and lock him up for life.

Sadly, that wasn't the case this time.

Lind's bail was listed as $2,155, and jail records indicate that he's no longer in cusody.

So it seems the 'roid raging menace has once again been unleashed on an unsuspecting populace.

And just how many times has this doofus been arrested and released only to run afoul of the law again within a few months?

Well, Starcasm did a deep dive into the man's criminal record and determined that Lind has been arrested no fewer than 18 times since 2014.

The reasons ranged from domestic assault allegations to failed court-ordered drug tests.

We suppose some of the earlier indiscretions could be chalked up to youthful idiocy, but these days, Lind is a 31-year-old father of two, so that excuse really doesn't fly anymore.

Plus, we know that Adam grew up in a stable home with supportive parents.

In fact, his parents have done a much better job of building relationships with his daughters than he ever has.

So what reason does he have for continuing to be an irresponsible jackass well into adulthood?

As far as we can tell, it's a matter of sheer douche-baggery.

Fortunately, Chelsea was able to distance herself from Lind before he dragged her down with him.

Happily married to Cole DeBoer, Houska is pregnant with her fourth child these days, and by all appearances, she couldn't be happier.

Chelsea says her daughter hates Lind, and unfortunately, there's little that can be done about that.

How do you tell your daughter that she's right to hate her father because he's a violent, narcissistic maniac?

Fortunately, Aubree has the ideal stepfather in Cole, so she's not completely without a positive male presence in her life.

Unfortunately, whether they like it or not, Chelsea and Aubree will both be forever to tied to Adam freakin' Lind.