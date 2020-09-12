Aaron Grissom, Former Top Chef Star, Dies in Motorcycle Crash

Aaron Grissom, a contestant on on Season 12 ot Top Chef, died Tuesday after suffering "multiple blunt force injuries" in a traffic accident, according to the Pierce County medical examiner.

He was 34 years old.

Grissom was involved in a motorcycle crash near Chambers Bay in Washington, Yu Nanakornphanom -- who owned Moshi Moshi ramen bar where Grissom previously worked as head chef -- told The News Tribune two days ago.

Grissom had actually given his kidney to Nanakornphanom when the restaurant first opened, the eatery owner explained to the publication.

The ex-reality star left the establishment in 2019 and was cooking for touring musicians from various genres prior to concerts being canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

His death has been ruled an accident.

Nanakornphanom added that the late chef had been living in Mexico since the outbreak.

“He had a lot going on,” Grissom former's boss said “I think he had a good future ahead of him. He’s always learning to do something. He was driven. He lived his life fully.”

In addition to his brief run on Top Chef: Boston, Grissom appeared on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives while working as an executive chef when the Food Network program centered on Dirty Oscar's Annex in Tacoma.

After he was eliminated from Top Chef, Grissom moved to the online series Last Chance Kitchen, a decision for which Bravo was criticized, Eater reported at the time.

Grissom had been arrested on domestic violence charges around this time, as he was accused of pushing his girlfriend so hard she suffered a knee injury.

Grissom was eliminated at the end of the first episode of Last Chance Kitchen, which was filmed before the alleged incident took place.

Nanakornphanom, for whatever it's worth, has disputed the story.

"He is not that. He might be hotheaded, but — I mean, a lot of chefs are like that," Grissom's friend told the News Tribune.

"I think that’s really normal for chefs who are really driven.

In 2014, Grissom served as the executive chef at Los Angeles' Bow & Truss.

He later teamed up with bartender Colin Smith to open a second outpost of Dirty Oscar's Annex in Montana in 2016. The restaurant was closed in 2018, according to online reviews.

"Bravo and the Top Chef family are saddened to learn about the passing of Chef Aaron Grissom from Season 12: Boston," a representative for the network told People Magazine in a statement.

"Our deepest sympathy goes out to his family and friends."