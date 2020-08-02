Wilford Brimley, Veteran Movie Star and Quaker Oats Pitchman, Dies at 85

Wilford Brimley, a long-time actor and famous commercial salesman, died on Saturday while hospitalized in St. George, Utah.

He was 85 years old.

The late star had been in the ICU, where he was on dialysis while being treated for other medical issues that have not yet been disclosed.

"Wilford Brimley was a man you could trust," Brimley's manager said in a statement to E! News and other outlets.

"He said what he meant and he meant what he said. He had a gruff exterior and a tender heart. I'm sad that I will no longer get to hear my friend's wonderful stories.

"He was one of a kind."

Brimley was likely best known for his film roles in Cocoon, The Natural and The Thing.

He also appeared on several television shows, including Our House, The Waltons and a handful of other programs.

Later in life, Brimley started to be featured in Quaker Oats commercials, quickly became synonymous with the food brand and the company's tagline:

"It's the right thing to do and the tasty way to do it."

Brimley was diagnosed diabetes in 1979... and soon cautioned viewers to check their blood sugars in numerous Liberty Medical commercials over the years.

For these actions, he was honored for in 2008 by the American Diabetes Association.

In the wake of the actor's passing, a number of well-known celebrities paid tribute to Brimley on social media.

"RIP Wilford Brimley What an absolute legend," wrote Seth Green, who appeared in 1984's Hotel New Hampshire with the actor.

"I was lucky enough to make my first movie with him. I was only 8, but he treated me like a peer, and gave me confidence as an actor. Forever grateful for his kindness & generosity."

Added Stephen Colbert:

"RIP Wilford Brimley - so many great performances, but I’ll never forget seeing him sing this surprisingly tender 'It's Not Easy Being Green."

And Meghan McCain:

"I am very sad to hear of Wilford Brimleys passing. He was a very early and passionate supporter of my Dads.

"I had the privilege of spending time with him on the trail, including a special bus tour with veterans. Sending love, prayers and gratitude for our experiences with him."

Brimley is survived by his wife, Beverly Berry, and his four sons -- James Charles, John Michael, William Carmen, and Lawrence Dean -- from his first marriage to Lynne Bagley.

May he rest in perpetual peace.