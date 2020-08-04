Why Did Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley Divorce?

Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause divorced late last year, leaving the Selling Sunset star emotionally devastated.

But with he fallout from that split set to play out on the new season, fans are still wondering why the two divorced in the first place.

Selling Sunset was already an interesting show -- most realty shows focus on the buyers, not on the realtors.

But Season 3 of the Netflix series, which premieres on August 7, 2020, is expected to be jam packed with divorce drama.

Chrishell stars on Selling Sunset and, last November, This Is Us hottie Justin Hartley filed for divorce.

Justin began dating Chrishell at some point before January 2014, which is when their relationship was officially confirmed.

Two and a half years later, in July of 2016, the pair announced that they were engaged to be married.

On October 28, 2017, Justin and Chrishell were married. Unfortunately, it would not last.

In November 2019, after only 25 months of marriage, Justin filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences" -- which of course tells us nothing.

Just weeks later, in December, Chrishell filed for the dissolution of the marriage.

She was visibly distraught over the end of the marriage. And, on social media, Chrishell appeared to possibly shade Justin for "changing" before her eyes.

Justin did not appear on Selling Sunset, but Chrishell's fellow realtor, Christine Quinn, offered up her thoughts last month.

She said that Justin and Chrishell had tried some sort of relationship counseling, to no avail.

Chrisitne had also claimed that Justin was a private person, which is why he did not want to appear on reality TV.

"I just learned Christine is giving press 'information' about my divorce," Chrishell tweeted in distress.

"Let me be VERY clear," she announced, "She knows absolutely nothing about the situation and is obviously desperate to gain attention by doing so."

Chrishell declared that "Anything from her is either a complete lie or total conjecture on her part."

"It’s so frustrating and unfortunate that someone would use someone’s personal painful situation to get press for themselves," Chrishell lamented.

"I can’t say I am surprised," she added shadily, "but please check the source."

Chrishell emphasized: "She has absolutely zero knowledge of the marriage we had."

To be fair, it doesn't sound like much of anyone saw this split coming.

Reports say that everyone close to them was stunned.

While some insiders have since claimed that Justin was unhappy with the marriage for some time, there have been no specifics, making it sound like speculation.

Chrishell and Justin worked things out in terms of property devision and matters like that in July.

It sounds like, as is the case between Justin and his previous wife (and mother of his daughter), things are amicable.

While we do not know the exact cause of the split, we can expect much more about their divorce -- at least from Chrishell's side of things -- play out on Selling Sunset.

Chrishell has joked about dating various A-listers in Hollywood, but appears to have taken some time to heal.

She has openly spoken about still harboring a lot of love for Justin, despite how things ended.

Meanwhile, Justin was seen in May spending time with a familiar face.

Sofia Pernas is a gorgeous and talented actress, and she and Justin appear to be dating. She also follows his daughter on Instagram.

While she is best known for Blood and Treasure and Justin is best known for This Is Us, the two were castmates for a while on The Young and the Restless.

We wish everyone involved the best emotional health that can follow a divorce.