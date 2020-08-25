Tory Lanez "Likes" Post Blaming Megan Thee Stallion for Shooting

Earlier this month, Megan Thee Stallion identified Tory Lanez as her shooter after keeping quiet for weeks.

Now he appears to be blaming her for getting shot ... by bullets that he allegedly fired.

Earlier this summer, Megan Thee Stallion was the victim of an awful shooting.

Fortunately, she survived, but she shared with fans that she had to have bullet fragments removed from her feet.

She has identified her now-ex boyfriend Tory Lanez as the culprit, confirming what countless fans immediately suspected.

Former NFL player Larry Johnson either chose to make a joke about domestic violence or simply to victim-blame.

He tweeted: "Ladies, if you date a man who coined the term 'Demon Time,' and you get shot by him during Demon Hours, be accountable for YOUR stupidity."

In case there was any doubt among those of us unfamiliar with Tory's body of work, he tagged the rapper, writing: "#torylanez."

The Shade Room shared a screenshot of the tweet (in light mode, as you can see) on Instagram.

Tory Lanez, or at least his Instagram account, "liked" the photo.

That is ... nothing short of disgusting. It is also deeply stupid.

Let's say that, hypothetically, a rapper's girlfriend were fired upon and ended up at the ER, needing bullet fragments removed from her body.

Even if this were immediately after a breakup, the usual move would be to publicly sympathize with her.

The last thing that a person in that situation would generally do would be to "like" a tweet asserting that they were the shooter, and also that it was justified.

According to Megan, she was traveling in an SUV with Tory and others when an argument broke out.

Megan left the vehicle, which was en route to her home, to walk.

This is when she says that Tory, known to be an avid fan of firearms, fired at her out the window of his SUV.

For weeks, Megan avoided even naming Tory as her shooter.

She did not share this crucial detail -- the identity of her attacker -- with nurses or police at the ER.

Megan also did not name him to the press or on social media ... even when the entire world had already concluded that he had likely done the deed.

What prompted her to speak out was Tory's PR campaign.

She observed that he or people working on his behalf were spreading misinformation and lies about her and the shooting.

This seemed designed to cover for him. Megan could not allow this to go on, so she spoke out.

Many Black celebrities have spoken out on the complex subject of how Black women in the entertainment industry are viewed when their attackers are beloved Black entertainers.

From Halle Berry to Rihanna, some of the most cherished women on the planet have survived brutal mistreatment.

When misogyny and racism collide, Black women lose. The culture needs to change so that women, not just superstar talents like Megan but all women, can be safe.