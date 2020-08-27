The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Finale: Denise Richards EXPOSED!

KA-BOOM!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 did not conclude with a whimper on Wednesday niight.

But rather with an explosive bang and an emotional confrontation that seemingly left Denise Richards exposed as a liar and a phony.

On the latest installment of this Bravo franchise, the 49-year-old actress left Garcelle Beauvais hanging when her co-star appeared at her home to pick her up for Dorit Kemsley’s housewarming party.

Once Beauvais arrived at the gathering and explained what happened to the otherr women, Dorit, Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp and Lisa Rinna all said they haven’t heard from Richards in recent days.

Was there cause for major concern?

When we last saw Denise on air, Brandi Glanville was holding up evidence that allegedly proved they had an affair.

Glanville, meanwhile, said she had actually texted Richards to give her a "heads up" that she'd be at Kemsley's shindig.

In response, Denise's husband, Aaron Phypers, texted producers that his wife wasn’t coming due to a “family emergency.”

But Beauvais proceeded to call Richards out as a liar for making this claim.

“She said to me on Sunday, I didn’t want you to have to lie for me, which is why I didn’t call you,” the new The Real co-host told Lisa and Dorit.

“He had said to the producers that there was a family emergency.”

Rinna then grew angry.

She accused Richards of being manipulative as Aaron shared a throwback photo (below) of her September 2019 surgery after news broke that she skipped Dorit’s party.

“That is called a sympathy post. It happened three months ago. Why post that after the party? Because conveniently, it looks like, ‘I couldn’t show up to anything because I was recovering,’” Rinna explained.

“She was married to Charlie Sheen and she fought him in the press for 14 years with 14 different lawyers.

"She learned how to protect herself. She’s going to make all of us bad guys.”

Fast forward a few weeks to Lisa and Denise getting together for the first time since the latter went MIA.

During their tense discussion, Denise confessed that she lied to dodge the event -- and Brandi.

“I did not want to go and have her create some f—king Jerry Springer moment,” Denise alleged.

"We were worried about you. … You said, ‘Family emergency.’ You lied! That’s a lie!" Rinna shot back.

When asked why Richards never reached out to Glanville to shut down the extramarital affair accusations, Denise said she “dealt with” the situation another way.

"I don’t even want to say how it was dealt with, but it’s being dealt with,” she said in cryptic fashion.

From there, Rinna brought up the fact that Denise sent cease and desist papers to the cast and producers.

“You wanted to footage taken out,” Lisa said, to which an irate Denise replied over and over again: “Who told you that?”

The conversation didn't turn any sunnier from there.

Denise accused Lisa of playing “dirty” and spreading slander.

She also claimed to Rinna that Glanville altered the text messages between them to try and prove the sexual relationship, which Denise insists never happened.

“If I’m going to be put in a corner where I have to present text messages, not only will I present Brandi’s, I will also present Lisa Rinna’s and I don’t think either one of them want me to do that. But I will,” Richards threatened in a confessional.

Denise concluded that the only positive aspect of the Glanville saga has been the conversations she had with daughters Sami, 16, and Lola, 15, whom she shares with Sheen.

“I explained to my kids there’s been stuff that’s been said about your mom that’s not true and all you have to do is just hold your head up high and you move past it,” the beleaguered parent said.

“And I said it’s a lesson for you guys to see we can’t let that take us down.”

Prior to the fiinal credits rolling, viewers saw Lisa, Kyle, Teddi, Dorit and Sutton Stracke head to New York City to see Erika Jayne’s Broadway debut in Chicago.

Denise and Garcelle didn’t make the trip -- but will have to deal with the women at the three-part reunion.

Yes, the THREE-part reunion.

Check out a preview of it here: