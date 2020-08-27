The Bachelorette Premiere Date: Announced!

It's coming, folks.

The most dramatic season in the history of The Bachelorette finally has a premiere date.

And we could not be more excited!

As you can see in the newly-released poster above, ABC has confirmed that Clare Crawley will debut as the Season 16 lead on Tuesday, October 13.

Yes, we wrote Tuesday. The series will be airing on Tuesday nights for the first time in history.

That's far from the only thing that will be different about the franchise this fall, however.

As you may have read about already -- and, seriously, how could you not have?!? -- Crawley will, indeed, kick off this season as The Bachelorette.

However, she won't last very long in the role.

After less than two weeks of filming, the 39-year old allegedly fell in love with a suitor named Dale Moss.

In response to these feelings, Crawley either refused to continue filming or she and producers reached a mutual agreement whereby they agreed it would be silly to keep shooting if Clare had already settled on her future husband.

So, what they did they decide?

They decided to replace Crawley with Tayshia Adams!

No one associated with the franchise has actually issued a statement on this rumor... but it's far from just a rumor at this point.

Adams has actually been spotted out in California on the Season 16 set.

This really is happening, you guys.

ABC, meanwhile, has simply released a synopsis for new episoodes that reads:

"Follow [Clare's] passionate, wild ride to find her soul mate and the explosive turn of events that will have all of Bachelor Nation talking."

So there you have something, at least: An explosive turn of events has been confirmed by executives!

Host Chris Harrison has also came came out with this teaser of an announcement.

"It's safe to say this season will be twice as good as any other!" he captioned the above season key art on Instagram, and his subsequent tweet was equally cheeky:

"I feel like this could be double trouble."

In other words: Yup, there will be two Bachelorettes.

From what The Bachelorette spoilers have previewed, Clare will begin the season as the lead... only for Adams to then takeover at some point and begin her search for love.

Here is the full official description:

Bachelor Nation, the wait is finally over!

Clare Crawley will finally embark on her journey to find true love as The Bachelorette returns for its sizzling 16th season on a new night.

Clare had women across America cheering from their living rooms when she famously stood up to controversial Bachelor Juan Pablo during the memorable 18th season finale of The Bachelor.

Clare left the season with a new sense of self-worth and a determination to never settle for anything less than the unconditional love and respect that she deserved.

Follow her passionate, wild ride to find her soul mate and the explosive turn of events that will have all of Bachelor Nation talking.